From Dieselex Gold to DEF, UFA Has You Covered.

Whether you’re rolling down a road or hauling down the highway, you’ve got a lot to get done and often a lot of miles to cover. Knowing that UFA has you covered with their exclusive Dieselex Gold fuel, one of Western Canada’s largest cardlock networks, a range of premium lubricants, and on-island DEF at over 55 locations, means you have a lot less to worry about.

Dieselex Gold – Exclusive to UFA in Western Canada.

Dieselex Gold is our exclusive premium diesel fuel engineered to protect your engine while saving you money. It offers more efficiency and increased power while reducing maintenance-related downtime. Trust Dieselex Gold to help extend engine life and for better performance.

Over 110 Cardlock Locations Across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and BC

You have access to one of Western Canada’s largest Cardlock Networks. We’re open 24/7 and feature Dieselex Gold, on-island DEF, clean washrooms and showers at most locations.

UFA Fuel Cards

Fuel Cards are the easiest, most reliable, and convenient way to keep fueled across Western Canada. Choose the right cardlock card best suited to you so you can fuel up 24/7/365 at UFA. We have a card that will suit your commercial, farm or personal needs. You can apply online or in person at all UFA petroleum agencies.

UFA’s Quality Lubricants Keep Well Oiled Machines – Well-Oiled.

Agencies feature a wide selection of products for the agricultural, commercial, and construction industries. We offer a combination of private label and well-known lubricant brands like Shell Rotella, all engineered to provide your equipment with complete protection for all operating conditions.

DEF- When You Need it, Where You Need it.

UFA offers on-island DEF, available 24/7, at over 55 locations across Western Canada. And, all UFA Petroleum agencies and Farm & Ranch stores also carry various sizes of packaged DEF.

UFA sells the leading brand of high-quality DEF, Air1®, which is certified by the API™ to meet ISO 22241 standards for optimal engine performance.

Expansion Across Western Canada

We recently announced expansion news about two new petroleum agencies planned for Melfort and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Both sites will be easily accessible with wide lanes and large parking lots. The sites will offer exciting enhancements including high-speed satellite fuel pumps and DEF, along with Shell lubricants and Dieselex® Gold. Openings for these two new Saskatchewan locations are planned in early 2025.

Visit UFA.com/Petro to learn more.