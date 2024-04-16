TC Energy gas pipeline triggers wildfire in Alberta, media report

A section of TC Energy ‘s NGTL natural gas pipeline system exploded about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Edson, Alberta, in Yellowhead County, causing a wildfire on Tuesday, according to a media report.

The pipeline caught fire west of Edmonton late Tuesday morning, sending up a plume of flames and smoke visible from many kilometres away and triggering a small wildfire, Global News reported.

TC Energy said in a statement it isolated and shut down a section of the NGTL natural gas pipeline system due to an unspecified incident.

The Canada Energy Regulator said that it is sending CER inspectors to the area to monitor and oversee the company’s response and determine the impact of the incident.

The company said it received notification about an incident at about 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET) and activated emergency response procedures.

TC Energy did not provide any more details on the incident in response to a Reuters request.

The company said it was coordinating with emergency first responders and that there were no reported injuries.

“We are making all appropriate notifications to regulators, customers, stakeholders and Indigenous communities,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The NGTL is TC Energy’s natural gas gathering and transportation system for the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates)