TC Energy to issue first quarter 2024 results on May 3 and hold annual and special meeting of common shareholders on June 4

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 3, 2024 pre-market and hold its 2024 annual and special meeting of common shareholders on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 a.m. MDT / 10 a.m. EDT.

First quarter 2024 financial results

François Poirier, TC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer, Joel Hunter, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the financial results and Company developments at 6:30 a.m. MDT / 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-844-763-8274 (Canada/U.S.) or 1-647-484-8814 (International). No passcode is required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Alternatively, participants may pre-register for the call here. Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on TC Energy’s website at TC Energy — Events and presentations or via the following URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13193. The webcast will be available for replay following the meeting.

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight EDT on May 10, 2024. Please call 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S.) or 1-604-674-8052 (International) and enter passcode 0831.

2024 annual and special meeting

TC Energy has filed its 2024 Management Information Circular (www.tcenergy.com/2024mic), along with the related meeting and proxy materials, for its annual and special meeting of common shareholders (the Meeting) to be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 a.m. MDT / 10 a.m. EDT. The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via live video webcast. The webcast, including the live question and answer session, will be recorded and archived for replay following the Meeting.

At the Meeting, TC Energy’s shareholders will be asked to consider matters related to the Company’s usual annual business and the previously announced proposal to spin off its Liquids Pipelines business, into two independent, investment-grade, publicly listed companies (the Transaction). The new Liquids Pipelines company will be named South Bow Corporation. For additional detail on the Transaction, investor presentation materials and more, please visit our website at www.tcenergy.com/liquids-spinoff.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2024 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

The 2024 Management Information Circular, including information on the business of the Meeting, the Transaction and how to participate in the live virtual meeting, is available on our website at https://www.tcenergy.com/events/2024-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders/ and under TC Energy’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

