Understanding SLB’s Culture Evolution, Innovation and Leadership Strategies

In October 2022, Schlumberger announced its new name – SLB – and its transition from the world’s largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet. This new identity and position reflect SLB’s ambition to accelerate the energy transition by developing and scaling new energy systems, innovating in oil and gas, and reducing emissions to meet the world’s growing energy demand, safely and sustainably.

As they became SLB, the need to evolve the company culture arose to support the new positioning effectively and enable them to deliver on their strategic goals. The program to support that cultural evolution – known internally as ‘Living our Culture’ – became part of the new brand realignment, with the name ‘Living Our Culture’ stemming from the desire for culture not to be merely discussed but actively embraced.

Ahead of the upcoming Transformation in Energy Summit, Oil & Gas IQ Senior Editor, Maryam Irfan, sat down with event speakers, Carlos Sarmiento, Diversity & Inclusion Director, and Philip Irele Evbomoen, Global Talent Manager at SLB, to better understand the ‘Living our Culture’ program’s implementation, successes, and challenges.

Available to read now, this case study delves into the intricacies of the ‘Living our Culture’ framework and how diversity, and most particularly, inclusion, lead to further innovation and performance within the organization.

Access your copy today to learn:

How SLB implemented the ‘Living Our Culture Program’ across various departments within SLB

How SLB ensure alignment and buy-in from employees at all levels

How SLB measure success and identify what is working vs. what is not working

3 key lessons learnt from the ‘Living our Culture’ implementation

How to incorporate a culture of diversity and inclusion within your organization

How the program contributes to the overall success of the organization

Access your copy of the case study – Understanding SLB's Culture Evolution, Innovation and Leadership Strategies.

if you'd like to discuss the content with Carlos and Philip in person, you can join them at the Transformation in Energy Summit.