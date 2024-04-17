NeeStaNan appoints Marshall Murdock CEO, NeeStaNan Projects

NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Marshall Murdock as CEO. Robyn Lore, Proponent for NeeStaNan, says “Marshall brings a wealth of experience in governance and best business practices to NeeStaNan and will lead the company’s efforts in working with the many First Nations and Indigenous communities along the NeeStaNan corridor regions of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba”.

Having spent 40 plus years in the corporate world, Marshall is a semi-retired executive with several years experience in retail, banking, chartered accountancy and insurance. He has held executive level positions with TD Bank – Aboriginal Banking, AON Reed Stenhouse Insurance Brokerage Inc. as well as Grant Thornton LLP. Marshall is Past Chair of several community and aboriginal boards in the City of Winnipeg and is a former CEO for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and a former Band Council member for his nation – Fisher River Cree Nation MB.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867