Revolutionizing Fracking Operations: The Emergence of Fracsol®

In the ever-evolving landscape of the oil and gas industry, innovation is not just welcomed; it’s essential. As stakeholders seek more efficient, sustainable, and safer extraction methods, a new solution has emerged that promises to address these challenges head-on. Enter Fracsol®, a distilled hydrocarbon fracturing fluid designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of fracking operations. This revolutionary product stands out for its unique approach to fracturing fluid composition, offering a myriad of benefits that could significantly alter the fracking landscape.

Fracsol® is derived from a pure hydrocarbon, specially fractionated to maximize aromatic content and optimize specific production properties. This meticulous refining process is what sets Fracsol® apart. By removing volatile, high flash point hydrocarbons, Fracsol® emerges as a safer fluid in terms of flammability and combustion. This not only enhances operational safety but also contributes to a more environmentally friendly fracking process.

Advantages of Fracsol® in Fracking Operations

• Efficient Fracture Creation: Utilizing petroleum-based solvents like Fracsol® effectively creates fractures in the reservoir rock, enhancing permeability and allowing for a freer flow of oil and gas toward the wellbore.

• Improved Fluid Flow: The reduced viscosity of these solvents facilitates easier pumping into the well, ensuring better proppant distribution and maintaining fracture openness.

• Compatibility with Oil-Based Reservoirs: Fracsol’s® compatibility with oil-rich reservoirs ensures efficient extraction without compromising reservoir integrity.

• Reduced Water Usage: A significant benefit of petroleum-based solvents is their minimal water usage compared to traditional water-based fracking fluids, offering both environmental benefits and logistical advantages.

• Thermal Stability: Fracsol® exhibits superior thermal stability, ensuring consistent performance even in high-temperature reservoirs.

• Minimized Formation Damage: The use of Fracsol® results in minimal damage to the reservoir rock, sustaining production rates over the well’s lifespan.

• Seamless Transition to Oil Production: As wells transition from fracking to production, Fracsol’s® compatibility ensures uninterrupted oil flow and prevents the formation of unwanted emulsions.

In summary, using petroleum-based fracking solvents optimizes well productivity, minimizes environmental impact and ensures efficient oil and gas recovery. Contact us about product details: https://enerchem.com/products-and-services/fracsol/



Enerchem possesses a robust production capacity capable of managing programs of any scale, along with our own logistics capabilities—including storage, trucking, and rail options—available through our company fleet, ensuring the efficient delivery of our products to you.

About Enerchem:

Enerchem International Inc. has been in operation, manufacturing hydrocarbon-based fluids, for 30 years in Western Canada. Enerchem is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogas Energy Corporation. Petrogas is an indirect subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets.

Enerchem.com