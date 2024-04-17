Saudi’s February crude exports edge up to 6.317 million bpd

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in February edged up to 6.317 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.297 million bpd in January, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude oil production increased by 0.6% to 9.01 million bpd while inventories fell by 6.73 million barrels to 145.09 million.

JODI is provided with monthly export figures by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and publishes them on its website.

Data showed that Saudi refineries’ crude throughput rose by 250,000 bpd to 2.675 million bpd in February while direct crude burning increased by 52,000 bpd to 360,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, the country’s oil products exports rose by 147,000 bpd to 1.39 million bpd.

Separately, Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude oil for customers in Asia and the Mediterranean in May.

Earlier this month, OPEC and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, kept their oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to increase compliance with output cuts.

