April 17th Alberta Crown Land Sale fetches $13.5 MM – 2 Montney sections go for more than $22,000/ha. – BOE Intel

The Alberta Government brought in more than $13.5 million on its April 17, 2024 Crown land sale. While this is down from some larger land sale results over the last few months, this is only because of the very few number of postings for this land sale. The $/area metrics were very strong, driven mainly by 2 parcels in particular.

Both parcels were for a single section (256 hectares each), with one going for $5.89 MM ($23,011/ha.), and the other going for $5.73 MM ($22,400/ha.). Both parcels were awarded to Millennium Land (a land broker), although the number used was different for each parcel. The zones were “surface to basement”, although it’s presumed that the Montney is likely the formation of interest.

The 2 parcels mentioned above are shown in blue on the BOE Intel activity map below (Figure 1). Also pictured are Montney spuds over the last 2 years (red), and the mineral rights of a few companies in the area for illustrative purposes only.

Figure 1



*Map is for illustrative purposes only. Not all company’s mineral rights are shown, and not all companies in the area are shown. Pictured mineral rights are not zone specific. Any overlapping mineral rights between companies may not be apparent on this map.

To see all of the results from this land sale, click here and go to the “Land Results” tab.