Chevron reports first quarter 2024 results

- Reported earnings of $5.5 billion; adjusted earnings of $5.4 billion
- Worldwide production 12 percent higher than a year ago
- Returned $6 billion cash to shareholders; eighth straight quarter over $5 billion
- Achieved key project milestones in Kazakhstan, East Mediterranean and U.S.
SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $5.5 billion ($2.97 per share – diluted) for first quarter 2024, compared with $6.6 billion ($3.46 per share – diluted) in first quarter 2023. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $85 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.4 billion ($2.93 per share – diluted) in first quarter 2024 compared to adjusted earnings of $6.7 billion ($3.55 per share – diluted) in first quarter 2023. See Attachment 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted earnings. “U.S. production was up 35 percent from a year ago, and we continued to meet major project milestones.”
Earnings & Cash Flow Summary
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Total Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
5,501
$
2,259
$
6,574
Upstream
$ MM
$
5,239
$
1,586
$
5,161
Downstream
$ MM
$
783
$
1,147
$
1,800
All Other
$ MM
$
(521
$
(474
$
(387
Earnings Per Share – Diluted
$/Share
$
2.97
$
1.22
$
3.46
Adjusted Earnings (1)
$ MM
$
5,416
$
6,453
$
6,744
Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted (1)
$/Share
$
2.93
$
3.45
$
3.55
Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)
$ B
$
6.8
$
12.4
$
7.2
CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1)
$ B
$
8.0
$
11.4
$
9.0
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments
“We had another quarter of strong operational and financial performance and delivered superior cash returns to shareholders,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer. “U.S. production was up 35 percent from a year ago, and we continued to meet major project milestones.”
Chevron’s return on capital employed in the first quarter 2024 was greater than 12 percent, as the company increased its dividend per share payout by 8 percent from fourth quarter 2023 and repurchased nearly $3 billion of its shares. U.S. net oil-equivalent production increased by 35 percent from a year ago period primarily due to the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDC) and sustained strong execution in the Permian and Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basins. The company’s affiliate Tengizchevroil safely started up the Wellhead Pressure Management Project (WPMP) in April, and Chevron also advanced its carbon capture value chain, hydrogen, and renewable fuels businesses during the quarter.
Financial and Business Highlights
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
%
12.4
|
14.6
Capital Expenditures (Capex)
$ B
$
4.1
$
4.4
$
3.0
Affiliate Capex
$ B
$
0.6
$
0.9
$
0.9
Free Cash Flow (1)
$ B
$
2.7
$
8.1
$
4.2
Free Cash Flow ex. working capital (1)
$ B
$
3.9
$
7.1
$
6.0
Debt Ratio (end of period)
%
12.0
11.5
12.7
Net Debt Ratio (1) (end of period)
%
8.8
7.3
4.4
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
3,346
3,392
2,979
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments
Financial Highlights
- First quarter 2024 earnings decreased compared to last year primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower natural gas realizations, partly offset by higher upstream sales volumes in the U.S.
- Worldwide production was up 12 percent from a year ago primarily due to the acquisition of PDC and strong operational performance in the Permian and DJ Basins in the U.S. and the Tengizchevroil affiliate in Kazakhstan, partly offset by planned downtime in Nigeria.
- Capex in the first quarter of 2024 was up from last year largely due to higher investments in upstream, including post-acquisition spend on legacy PDC assets.
- Cash flow from operations was lower than a year ago mainly due to lower earnings and higher spend on expansion of the retail marketing network and asset retirements, partly offset by lower working capital.
- The company returned $6.0 billion of cash to shareholders during the quarter, including dividends of $3.0 billion and share repurchases of nearly $3.0 billion.
- The company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and sixty-three cents ($1.63) per share, payable June 10, 2024, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on May 17, 2024.
Business Highlights and Milestones
- Started up WPMP at the company’s 50 percent-owned affiliate, Tengizchevroil, with the first pressure boost facility compressor online and first metering station conversion completed.
- Reached final investment decision to add midstream infrastructure expected to increase production capacity at the Tamar gas field in Israel to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day.
- Entered an agreement to assume a 60 percent operated interest in Uruguay’s AREA OFF-1 offshore exploration block, subject to customary closing conditions.
- Expanded fuel marketing network in key U.S. West Coast and Gulf Coast markets, encompassing more than 250 retail stations.
- Launched a $500 million Future Energy Fund III focused on venture investments in technology-based solutions that have the potential to enable affordable, reliable and lower carbon energy.
- Drilled onshore and offshore stratigraphic wells to delineate carbon dioxide storage potential through the company’s joint venture Bayou Bend CCS LLC.
- Reached final investment decision to build an oilseed processing plant in Louisiana through the company’s joint venture Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables LLC.
- Announced the company’s first solar-to-hydrogen production project that is expected to utilize solar power and non-potable water from existing assets in California.
- Withdrew from Chevron’s nonoperated working interests in Myanmar effective April 1, 2024.
Segment Highlights
Upstream
U.S. Upstream
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
2,075
$
(1,347
$
1,781
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
1,573
1,598
1,167
Liquids Production
MBD
1,130
1,164
877
Natural Gas Production
MMCFD
2,657
2,604
1,742
Liquids Realization
$/BBL
$
57.37
$
58.69
$
59.06
Natural Gas Realization
$/MCF
$
1.24
$
1.62
$
2.58
- U.S. upstream earnings were higher than the year-ago period primarily due to higher sales volumes, including from legacy PDC assets, partly offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortization mainly from higher production, and lower realizations.
- U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up 406,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to the acquisition of PDC and higher production in the Permian and DJ Basins.
International Upstream
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Earnings / (Loss) (1)
$ MM
$
3,164
$
2,933
$
3,380
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
1,773
1,794
1,812
Liquids Production
MBD
838
851
849
Natural Gas Production
MMCFD
5,610
5,661
5,775
Liquids Realization
$/BBL
$
72.52
$
74.54
$
68.89
Natural Gas Realization
$/MCF
$
7.25
$
7.31
$
9.00
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
22
$
(162
$
(56
- International upstream earnings were lower than a year ago primarily due to lower natural gas realizations, partly offset by favorable tax impacts, including the absence of first quarter 2023 tax charges related to the energy profits levy in the United Kingdom, higher liquids realizations and favorable foreign currency effects.
- Net oil-equivalent production during the quarter was down 39,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to a planned turnaround in Nigeria and normal field declines, partly offset by stronger operational performance at Tengizchevroil.
Downstream
|U.S. Downstream
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
453
$
470
$
977
Refinery Crude Unit Inputs
MBD
878
950
|
931
Refined Product Sales
MBD
1,248
1,298
|
1,252
- U.S. downstream earnings were lower compared to last year primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and higher operating expenses mainly from planned shutdowns.
- Refinery crude unit inputs, including crude oil and other inputs, decreased 6 percent from the year-ago period primarily due to a planned shutdown at the Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery.
- Refined product sales were flat compared to the year-ago period.
International Downstream
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Earnings / (Loss) (1)
$ MM
$
330
$
677
$
823
Refinery Crude Unit Inputs
MBD
651
634
640
Refined Product Sales
MBD
1,430
1,437
1,460
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
56
$
(58
$
18
- International downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales.
- Refinery crude unit inputs, including crude oil and other inputs, increased 2 percent, while refined product sales decreased 2 percent from the year-ago period.
All Other
All Other
Unit
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
1Q 2023
Net charges (1)
$ MM
$
(521
$
(474
$
(387
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
7
$
(259
$
(2
- All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.
- Net charges increased compared to a year ago primarily due to lower interest income and higher employee benefit costs.
Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
