Imperial announces first quarter 2024 financial and operating results

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans, are forward-looking statements. Similarly, discussion of roadmaps or future plans related to carbon capture, transportation and storage, biofuel, hydrogen, and other future plans to reduce emissions and emission intensity of the company, its affiliates and third parties are dependent on future market factors, such as continued technological progress, policy support and timely rule-making and permitting, and represent forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, estimate, expect, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, the impact and timing of the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project, including expected production and reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, and the timing of production ramp up for such project; the company’s Strathcona renewable diesel project, including timing, feedstock sources, expected production, and reduction to greenhouse gas emissions; other references to the company’s operations helping to reduce emissions, providing economic benefits, delivering shareholder value and helping meet Canada’s energy needs and ambitions; the timing of the Syncrude coker turnaround; references to the company’s shareholder returns program and future potential dividend growth; and progress and goals of the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage project.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning future energy demand, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company’s ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 project and the Strathcona renewable diesel project; for shareholder returns, assumptions such as cash flow forecasts, financing sources and capital structure; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity, including but not limited to technologies using solvents to replace energy intensive steam at Cold Lake, Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner, especially with respect to large scale emissions reduction projects; performance of third party service providers; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, greenhouse gas emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital and environmental expenditures; cash generation, financing sources and capital structure, such as dividends and shareholder returns, including the timing and amounts of share repurchases; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions, could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure, delay or uncertainty regarding supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, applicable royalty rates, and tax laws including taxes on share repurchases; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions, including inflation and the occurrence and duration of economic recessions or downturns; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking and other statements regarding Imperial’s environmental, social and other sustainability efforts and aspirations are not an indication that these statements are material to investors or require disclosure in the company’s filings with securities regulators. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future, including future rule-making. Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial’s most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Attachment I Three Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 12,283 12,121 Total expenses 10,711 10,476 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,572 1,645 Income taxes 377 397 Net income (loss) 1,195 1,248 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 2.23 2.14 Net income (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (dollars) 2.23 2.13 Other financial data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax 2 8 Total assets at March 31 42,513 42,115 Total debt at March 31 4,127 4,149 Shareholders’ equity at March 31 23,112 23,435 Capital employed at March 31 27,264 27,610 Dividends declared on common stock Total 321 257 Per common share (dollars) 0.60 0.44 Millions of common shares outstanding At March 31 535.8 584.2 Average – assuming dilution 536.9 585.4

Attachment II Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 1,176 2,243 Operating activities Net income (loss) 1,195 1,248 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 490 490 (Gain) loss on asset sales (2) (9) Deferred income taxes and other (164) (56) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (445) (2,375) All other items – net 2 (119) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,076 (821) Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (497) (429) Proceeds from asset sales 4 14 Loans to equity companies – net 12 1 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (481) (414) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (283) (271)

Attachment III Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 558 330 Downstream 631 870 Chemical 57 53 Corporate and other (51) (5) Net income (loss) 1,195 1,248 Revenues and other income Upstream 4,168 3,700 Downstream 13,639 13,482 Chemical 419 433 Eliminations / Corporate and other (5,943) (5,494) Revenues and other income 12,283 12,121 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,813 1,543 Downstream 11,591 11,196 Chemical 260 274 Eliminations / Corporate and other (5,958) (5,535) Purchases of crude oil and products 7,706 7,478 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,188 1,287 Downstream 421 411 Chemical 53 58 Eliminations / Corporate and other 2 — Production and manufacturing 1,664 1,756 Selling and general Upstream — — Downstream 162 157 Chemical 26 26 Eliminations / Corporate and other 58 3 Selling and general 246 186 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 290 321 Downstream 153 74 Chemical 5 4 Corporate and other 48 30 Capital and exploration expenditures 496 429 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above 1 1

Attachment IV Operating statistics Three Months 2024 2023 Gross crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 196 184 Cold Lake 142 141 Syncrude (a) 73 76 Conventional 5 5 Total crude oil production 416 406 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 30 40 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 421 413 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 183 171 Cold Lake 108 118 Syncrude (a) 61 70 Conventional 5 5 Total crude oil production 357 364 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 30 37 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 362 370 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 277 261 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 190 190 Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 66.56 50.33 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 93.51 102.45 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 52.21 65.02 Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet) 0.24 3.05 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 407 417 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 94 96 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 215 213 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 170 183 Lube oils and other products 43 42 Heavy fuel oils 22 17 Net petroleum products sales 450 455 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) 215 218

(a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator’s facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) — 2 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) — 2 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment V Net income (loss) per Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) common share – diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2020 First Quarter (188) (0.25) Second Quarter (526) (0.72) Third Quarter 3 — Fourth Quarter (1,146) (1.56) Year (1,857) (2.53) 2021 First Quarter 392 0.53 Second Quarter 366 0.50 Third Quarter 908 1.29 Fourth Quarter 813 1.18 Year 2,479 3.48 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 2023 First Quarter 1,248 2.13 Second Quarter 675 1.15 Third Quarter 1,601 2.76 Fourth Quarter 1,365 2.47 Year 4,889 8.49 2024 First Quarter 1,195 2.23

(a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, and “specified financial measures” under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is “Cash flows from (used in) operating activities” within the company’s Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company’s business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to “Changes in operating assets and liabilities” as disclosed in the company’s Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company’s annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 From Imperial’s Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,076 (821) Less changes in working capital Changes in operating assets and liabilities (445) (2,375) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital 1,521 1,554

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is “Cash flows from (used in) operating activities” within the company’s Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 From Imperial’s Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,076 (821) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (497) (429) Proceeds from asset sales 4 14 Loans to equity companies – net 12 1 Free cash flow 595 (1,235)

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is “Net income (loss)” within the company’s Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

There were no identified items in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023.

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less purchases of crude oil and products, federal excise taxes and fuel charge, financing, and costs that are non-cash in nature, including depreciation and depletion, and non-service pension and postretirement benefit. The components of cash operating costs include “Production and manufacturing”, “Selling and general” and “Exploration” from the company’s Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serves as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is “Total expenses” within the company’s Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company’s efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 From Imperial’s Consolidated statement of income Total expenses 10,711 10,476 Less: Purchases of crude oil and products 7,706 7,478 Federal excise taxes and fuel charge 591 529 Depreciation and depletion 490 490 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit 1 20 Financing 12 16 Cash operating costs 1,911 1,943

Components of cash operating costs

Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 From Imperial’s Consolidated statement of income Production and manufacturing 1,664 1,756 Selling and general 246 186 Exploration 1 1 Cash operating costs 1,911 1,943

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Three Months millions of Canadian dollars 2024 2023 Upstream 1,189 1,288 Downstream 583 568 Chemicals 79 84 Eliminations / Corporate and other 60 3 Cash operating costs 1,911 1,943

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company’s major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of “Average unit production costs” as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company’s SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Three Months 2024 2023 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold

Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 1,188 498 309 342 1,287 558 302 399 Selling and general — — — — — — — — Exploration 1 — — — 1 — — — Cash operating costs 1,189 498 309 342 1,288 558 302 399 Gross oil-equivalent production 421 196 142 73 413 184 141 76 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 31.04 27.92 23.91 51.48 34.65 33.70 23.80 58.33 USD converted at the YTD average forex 22.97 20.66 17.69 38.10 25.64 24.94 17.61 43.16 2024 US$0.74; 2023 US$0.74

(a) Upstream includes Imperial’s share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

____________________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation 2 Based on Kalibrate survey data for the year-ended 2023

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

