Secure announces voting results of the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ – SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. (“SECURE”, the “Corporation”, “we” or “our”) (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 11, 2024 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the “Meeting”). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation’s independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE’s website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Rene Amirault 200,054,182 99.87 254,069 0.13 Mary Bly 192,872,487 96.29 7,435,764 3.71 Mick Dilger 200,163,137 99.93 145,114 0.07 Allen Gransch 199,951,389 99.82 356,862 0.18 Wendy Hanrahan 198,026,127 98.86 2,282,124 1.14 Joseph Lenz 194,144,725 96.92 6,163,526 3.08 Susan Riddell Rose 159,210,638 79.48 41,097,613 20.52 Deanna Zumwalt 196,352,110 98.02 3,956,141 1.98

In addition, the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation was also approved at the Meeting as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes

Withheld

%

Withheld

Approval on a non-binding and

advisory basis of the Corporation’s

approach to executive compensation 193,208,864 96.46 7,099,387 3.54

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE’s shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

