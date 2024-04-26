US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 340,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending April 26, increasing available refining capacity by 340,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 865,000 bpd in the week ending May 3 and to 759,000 bpd in the subsequent week, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday April 26 April 24 April 22 05/10/2024 759 – – 05/03/2024 865 848 675 04/26/2024 1,204 1,226 1,000 04/19/2024 1,544 1,509 1,464

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

