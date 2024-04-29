US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 339,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 865,000 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending May 3, increasing available refining capacity by 339,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 759,000 bpd in the week ending May 10, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday April 29 April 26 April 24 05/10/2024 759 759 – 05/03/2024 865 865 848 04/26/2024 1,204 1,204 1,226 04/19/2024 1,544 1,544 1,509

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)