Bloomberg article suggests Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is in talks to sell its stake in Aspenleaf Energy Ltd.

According to an article from Bloomberg, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is in talks to sell its stake in Aspenleaf Energy Ltd. The link to the original Bloomberg article is here. It was also picked up by Yahoo Finance without the paywall here.

Using BOE Intel, we can provide a little context on production for Aspenleaf Energy. Recent monthly production from the public domain puts Aspenleaf ~24 MBOE/d on a gross licensed production basis (aggregation of all wells licensed to the company at an assumed 100% working interest). Actual production reported by the company may differ from these numbers.

To go straight to Aspenleaf’s company profile page on BOE Intel, click here.



*March 2024 data is incomplete as Alberta NGL volumes have not yet been reported. Until Alberta NGL data is reported for March, gas equivalent volumes have been used as a placeholder for marketable gas and NGLs.