Celebrating 25 Years of Innovation: Surface Solutions Inc. Leads the Way in Oil and Gas Emission Technology

As it marks its 25th anniversary, Surface Solutions Inc. (SSI) continues to bridge the crucial gap between the necessary data acquisition for oil and gas optimization and the technology required to deliver these insights. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SSI has consistently advanced its offerings to meet and exceed industry demands.

Expanding Services Through Innovation

Over the years, SSI has broadened its service portfolio to include four key areas: Production Optimization, Completions Data Acquisition, Regulatory Compliance, and Emissions Testing. This expansion was made possible due to the positive reception of their diagnostic testing innovations and a proactive approach to evolving market needs. Today, SSI assists oil and gas producers in maximizing their operations with cost-effective and accurate data solutions that ensure clear, concise reporting.

Leadership and Expansion

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Grande Prairie, SSI has grown its operations across key regions including Red Deer, Estevan, Fort St. John, and Calgary. Guided by President and CEO Michael Beck, the company has been a pioneer in the industry. Under Beck’s leadership, SSI developed the Offset Frac Monitoring software in 2007, becoming the first company to introduce streaming data on a web-based platform.

Introducing VentMEDIC: A Revolution in Methane Emissions Quantification

SSI is now leading the way with its groundbreaking digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) technology, VentMEDIC. This innovative solution offers unprecedented accuracy and transparency, significantly enhancing methane emissions quantification and surpassing traditional measurement methods. VentMEDIC represents SSI’s commitment to supporting environmentally conscious producers who aim to exceed regulatory standards.

About Surface Solutions

Surface Solutions has built a reputation for not only technical excellence but also for its commitment to safety, community support, and environmental stewardship. These core values have been integral to the company’s operations and are reflected in every project and initiative undertaken by SSI.

As Surface Solutions Inc. looks forward, it remains dedicated to providing the highest standards of service in the oil and gas industry, continuously improving its technologies and expanding its service offerings. With a firm foundation and a clear vision for the future, SSI is well-positioned to continue leading the industry in production optimization, data acquisition, and environmental compliance for years to come.

https://www.surfacesolutions.ca/