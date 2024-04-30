CER issues final authorization for Trans Mountain Expansion Project to operate

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ – The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has approved the final pipeline leave to open (LTO) application for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP). The pipeline is now authorized to carry crude oil from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal, located in Strathcona County, AB, to its Westridge Marine Terminal, located in Burnaby, BC, in Western Canada.

Companies regulated by the CER must apply for and obtain LTO before a pipeline, pipeline section or associated facilities such as pump stations or tanks can operate. The application process allows the Commission of the CER to determine whether the pipeline or facilities are safe to use.

Throughout construction, the CER worked with the Trans Mountain Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee (IAMC-TMX) to ensure meaningful Indigenous oversight of construction activities. The IAMC-TMX strengthened the safety and environmental oversight of the project to prevent harm, help protect Indigenous rights and interests and build relationships. The CER will continue working with the IAMC-TMX as the pipeline moves into operations and throughout its lifecycle.

Although the TMEP construction is complete, the CER is a lifecycle regulator. Its oversight role to ensure Trans Mountain adheres to conditions, regulations, codes and standards will continue throughout the life of the pipeline.

The new pipeline twins the existing Trans Mountain pipeline system and will increase Trans Mountain’s shipping capacity from 300,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 890,000 b /d.

/d. Trans Mountain is required to undertake reclamation activities to return the land to its original state and to provide the CER post-construction environmental monitoring reports.

The TMEP is subject to 156 project conditions related to environmental protection, pipeline and facility integrity, safety, Indigenous relations, socio-economic matters, emergency management, worker accommodations, and financial assurances, among other things.

related to environmental protection, pipeline and facility integrity, safety, Indigenous relations, socio-economic matters, emergency management, worker accommodations, and financial assurances, among other things. In the operation phase, the CER will conduct compliance verification activities such as inspections and in-depth management system audits to ensure that the company keeps the pipeline safe.

The CER oversees Trans Mountain’s emergency management program and requires the company to perform emergency response exercises and publish information on its emergency management programs and procedure manuals .

“Today marks a significant milestone, and we recognize that our regulatory oversight role continues as we ensure the pipeline is operated safely and the company delivers on its commitments. We hold the companies we regulate to the highest standards, and our commitment to that remains steadfast. We also look forward to continuing our collaboration with the IAMC-TMX, and recognize that meaningful First Nations, Métis and Inuit involvement in regulatory oversight is key to building and operating energy projects now and into the future.”

Tracy Sletto

Chief Executive Officer

“The IAMC-TMX Indigenous Caucus will continue to work with federal regulators to oversee the Trans Mountain system, which is entering its operational phase to ensure the company complies with all the regulatory requirements and fulfills its obligations with the Indigenous Communities impacted by this project.”

Ray Cardinal

Indigenous Chair of the Trans Mountain Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee

