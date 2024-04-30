US oil output rose by the most in Feb since Oct 2021, EIA says

U.S. field production of crude oil rose in February by 578,000 barrels per day to 13.15 million bpd, the biggest monthly increase since October 2021, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Tuesday.

The increase came as output in North Dakota and Texas recovered from massive production outages in January from extremely cold weather. Crude oil production in North Dakota, worst hit by the weather in January, rose 15.6% from the prior month to 1.29 million bpd in February.

Texas, the largest crude oil producing state in the country, saw output increase by 3.2% to 5.55 million bpd, according to the data. Production in New Mexico rose 6.4% to a record high of 1.98 million bpd, the data showed.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 117.5 billion cubic feet per day in February, up from 114.3 bcfd in January, according to EIA’s monthly 914 production report.

That compares with a monthly record of 118.2 bcfd in December 2023.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in February rose 3.1% in Texas to 34.6 bcfd, and fell 0.8% in Pennsylvania to 21.1 bcfd.

That compares with an all-time high of 35 bcfd in Texas in December 2023 and a record 21.9 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021.

