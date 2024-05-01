Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces operational update

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ – Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: SPI) (OTCBB: CSPUF) advises that, as a result of the continued deterioration of the North American natural gas prices accompanied by the further discounted price experienced by producers in northeastern British Columbia producing into the Spectra main pipeline, it has shut-in natural gas production at Farrell Creek/South Altares due to a negative netback on joint venture natural gas production.

CSRI’s net production over the past 60 days at Farrell Creek/South Altares prior to the shut-in averaged 629 Mcf per day (net to the Corporation).

The natural gas processing facility and associated wells will be reactivated once natural gas prices return to price where there is not a negative netback on the joint venture natural gas production. At this time, it is unknown when this will occur. The Corporation will provide another update to this evolving situation when appropriate.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

The Corporation continues to work with Sayer Energy Advisors to review strategic alternatives and maximize the value of the Corporation’s Montney resource base at Farrell Creek and Altares.

For further information regarding the strategic process, please contact CSRI’s CEO, Louisa DeCarlo at 403-618-2113, or Tom Pavic at Sayer Energy Advisors at 403-266-6133.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mcf means one thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

