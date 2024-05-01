US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rise, distillate inventories fall – EIA

U.S. crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell in the week ending April 26, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels to 460.9 million barrels in the week ended April 26, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended April 26, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 230,000 barrels per day in the week ended April 26, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 1 percentage point in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 0.3 million barrels in the week to 227.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 115.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.54 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston)