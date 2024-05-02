Vermilion Energy Inc. reports voting results of Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2024. A total of 68,572,045 common shares representing 42.64% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

1. Ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors of Vermilion to be elected at the Meeting at ten (10).

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 55,581,185 98.19 % 1,025,760 1.81 %

2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following ten nominees to serve as directors of Vermilion for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as described in the Information Circular.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Robert B. Michaleski 55,126,782 97.39 % 1,480,164 2.61 % Dion Hatcher 55,256,120 97.61 % 1,350,826 2.39 % James J. Kleckner Jr. 55,198,259 97.51 % 1,408,687 2.49 % Carin S. Knickel 54,808,206 96.82 % 1,798,740 3.18 % Stephen P. Larke 55,058,378 97.26 % 1,548,568 2.74 % Timothy R. Marchant 54,904,692 96.99 % 1,702,254 3.01 % William B. Roby 55,144,904 97.42 % 1,462,042 2.58 % Manjit K. Sharma 54,182,934 95.72 % 2,424,012 4.28 % Myron M. Stadnyk 55,213,269 97.54 % 1,393,677 2.46 % Judy A. Steele 55,076,309 97.30 % 1,530,637 2.70 %

3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Vermilion for the ensuing year.

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 64,899,429 94.64 % 3,672,616 5.36 %

4. Ordinary resolution to confirm and approve By-Law No.2 requiring advance notice of director nominations.

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 55,480,126 98.01 % 1,126,818 1.99 %

5. Ordinary resolution to accept on an advisory basis the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 53,552,125 94.60 % 3,054,818 5.40 %

About Vermilion

Vermilion is an international energy producer that seeks to create value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing assets in North America, Europe and Australia. Our business model emphasizes free cash flow generation and returning capital to investors when economically warranted, augmented by value-adding acquisitions. Vermilion’s operations are focused on the exploitation of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas conventional and unconventional resource plays in North America and the exploration and development of conventional natural gas and oil opportunities in Europe and Australia.

Vermilion’s priorities are health and safety, the environment, and profitability, in that order. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the public and those who work with us, and the protection of our natural surroundings. We have been recognized by leading ESG rating agencies for our transparency on and management of key environmental, social and governance issues. In addition, we emphasize strategic community investment in each of our operating areas.

Vermilion trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

