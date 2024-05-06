Ovintiv announces results of annual meeting

DENVER, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the “Company”) today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on March 21, 2024 (the “Proxy Statement”), were voted upon at its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 2, 2024.

Election of Directors

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote Peter A. Dea 194,581,463 97.01 % 5,980,639 2.98 % 150,878 20,538,660 Sippy Chhina 200,244,944 99.84 % 317,144 0.15 % 150,892 20,538,660 Meg A. Gentle 198,470,251 98.95 % 2,099,327 1.04 % 143,402 20,538,660 Ralph Izzo 195,409,729 97.53 % 4,945,059 2.46 % 358,192 20,538,660 Howard J. Mayson 198,481,795 98.96 % 2,081,815 1.03 % 149,370 20,538,660 Brendan M. McCracken 198,830,113 99.13 % 1,735,065 0.86 % 147,802 20,538,660 Steven W. Nance 198,531,863 98.98 % 2,033,078 1.01 % 148,039 20,538,660 Suzanne P. Nimocks 188,947,158 94.21 % 11,604,010 5.78 % 161,812 20,538,660 George L. Pita 199,317,510 99.38 % 1,240,003 0.61 % 155,467 20,538,660 Thomas G. Ricks 188,827,826 94.24 % 11,525,314 5.75 % 359,840 20,538,660 Brian G. Shaw 197,404,723 98.42 % 3,154,579 1.57 % 153,678 20,538,660

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 193,170,054 96.34 % 7,326,219 3.65 % 216,707 20,538,660

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company’s independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For Percent Shares Against Percent Abstain Broker Non-vote 214,298,281 96.92 % 6,792,132 3.07 % 161,227 0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company’s website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304 Media contact: (403) 645-2252

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.