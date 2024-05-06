US natgas end-of-season storage to reach record high in October

That compares with 3.809 tcf at the end of the summer injection season in 2023, the current record high of 4.013 tcf at the end of October 2016 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 3.747 tcf.
Looking ahead to the end of the November 2024-March 2025 winter withdrawal season, analysts project storage will reach 1.920 tcf on March 31, the lowest in two years.
That compares with an eight-year high of 2.290 tcf of gas in storage at the end of the winter withdrawal season in 2024, 1.850 tcf at the end of March 2023 and a five-year (2020-2024) average of 1.874 tcf.
The 384 active storage fields in the Lower 48 states had a design capacity of 4.666 tcf in November 2023, according to the latest federal data available.
