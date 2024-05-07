Explore the State of the Methane Mitigation Technology Landscape

In light of the Government of Canada’s proposal for new standards aimed at reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, the importance of refining best practices for detection, measurement, reporting, and reduction has reached unprecedented levels. With this at the forefront of our minds, we bring you The 2024 Methane Mitigation Technology Landscape Report.

Featuring expert insights from leading solution providers, Paradigm by Puloli, Shepherd Safety Systems, GHGSat, and Envana Software Solutions, and the results from recent surveys conducted online, the report explores the 2024 methane mitigation technology and innovation landscape, the impact of regulatory mandates, the biggest challenges faced by oil and gas operators, and more.

Explore the 2024 Methane Mitigation Technology Landscape here.

The report also addresses:

The role of data analytics in enhancing methane reduction efforts

The power of collaboration between operators, vendors, and regulators

What’s next for the methane mitigation technology landscape

Plus much more

Key findings in the 2024 Methane Mitigation Technology Landscape Report include:

