Ensign Energy Services Inc. announces the final 2024 annual meeting board of director election results

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ – Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign” or “the Company”) (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company’s annual meeting on May 3, 2024. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management information circular dated March 14, 2024 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donna Carson 100,459,886 99.72 % 282,829 0.28 % Gary W. Caswell 96,430,266 95.72 % 4,312,449 4.28 % N. Murray Edwards 99,919,591 99.18 % 823,124 0.82 % Robert H. Geddes 99,219,975 98.49 % 1,522,740 1.51 % Darlene J. Haslam 100,127,421 99.39 % 615,294 0.61 % James B. Howe 96,471,482 95.76 % 4,271,233 4.24 % Len O. Kangas 94,864,782 94.17 % 5,877,933 5.83 % Cary A. Moomjian Jr. 100,169,787 99.43 % 572,928 0.57 % Karl A. Ruud 100,459,791 99.72 % 282,924 0.28 % Barth E. Whitham 100,177,171 99.44 % 565,544 0.56 %

All other matters put before the meeting passed, including the non-binding, advisory vote on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world’s top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign’s Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

