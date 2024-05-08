BOE Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc. announces the final 2024 annual meeting board of director election results

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ – Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign” or “the Company”) (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company’s annual meeting on May 3, 2024. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management information circular dated March 14, 2024 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Donna Carson

100,459,886

99.72 %

282,829

0.28 %

Gary W. Caswell

96,430,266

95.72 %

4,312,449

4.28 %

N. Murray Edwards

99,919,591

99.18 %

823,124

0.82 %

Robert H. Geddes

99,219,975

98.49 %

1,522,740

1.51 %

Darlene J. Haslam

100,127,421

99.39 %

615,294

0.61 %

James B. Howe

96,471,482

95.76 %

4,271,233

4.24 %

Len O. Kangas

94,864,782

94.17 %

5,877,933

5.83 %

Cary A. Moomjian Jr.

100,169,787

99.43 %

572,928

0.57 %

Karl A. Ruud

100,459,791

99.72 %

282,924

0.28 %

Barth E. Whitham

100,177,171

99.44 %

565,544

0.56 %

All other matters put before the meeting passed, including the non-binding, advisory vote on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world’s top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign’s Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

