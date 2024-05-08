Petrus Resources announces first quarter 2024 financial and operating results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Production – Production was 9,783 boe/d, up 3% from 9,474 boe/d(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, oil production was up 26% quarter over quarter. The increase was due to a full quarter of production from the wells completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Commodity Prices – Total realized price was $31.42/boe in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $30.60/boe in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 3% as higher oil weighting offset lower pricing.
- Funds Flow(2) – Generated funds flow of $16.3 million ($0.13 per share(3)) for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $16.5 million ($0.13 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Capital Activity – Invested $12.3 million of capital during the first quarter of 2024, drilling 10 gross (5.3 net) wells; of these, 3 gross (3.0 net wells) were operated. Due to the timing of capital activity, production from these 5.3 net wells was not realized in the first quarter.
- Dividends – Regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share, for a total of $3.7 million, paid during the first quarter of 2024.
- Net Debt(2) – Maintained net debt at $63.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The net debt to annualized funds flow ratio(3) was 0.9x at March 31, 2024.
OUTLOOK(4)
The Company expects to realize a full quarter of production in the second quarter from the 2.3 net non-operated wells drilled in the first quarter that are now on stream. Petrus anticipates returning to the 2024 capital program in late spring with completion operations on the 3 operated wells drilled in January tentatively scheduled for June.
For the balance of 2024, the Company has hedged approximately 44% of forecasted production at $2.94/GJ for natural gas and CAD$97/bbl for oil. With this strategy, the Company is well positioned to continue its monthly dividend payment. As always, Petrus will closely monitor changing market conditions and is ready to adjust its capital program accordingly, guided by its commitment to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|OPERATIONS
|Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2024
|Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2023
|Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2023
|Three months ended
Sept. 30, 2023
|Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2023
|Average Production
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|40,174
|45,237
|39,891
|42,045
|44,010
|Oil (bbl/d)
|1,529
|2,192
|1,218
|1,316
|1,670
|NGLs (bbl/d)
|1,557
|1,654
|1,607
|1,556
|1,486
|Total (boe/d)
|9,783
|11,385
|9,474
|9,880
|10,492
|Total (boe)(1)
|890,267
|1,024,645
|871,567
|908,985
|954,738
|Light oil weighting
|16
|%
|19
|%
|13
|%
|16
|%
|18
|%
|Realized Prices
|Natural gas ($/mcf)
|2.54
|3.78
|2.76
|2.81
|2.64
|Oil ($/bbl)
|90.38
|94.63
|98.63
|99.33
|91.69
|NGLs ($/bbl)
|43.09
|47.55
|37.26
|37.09
|34.82
|Total realized price ($/boe)
|31.42
|40.16
|30.60
|31.05
|30.59
|Royalty income
|0.07
|0.16
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|Royalty expense
|(3.89
|)
|(6.38
|)
|(4.78
|)
|(3.37
|)
|(3.66
|)
|Gain on risk management activities
|—
|1.45
|—
|—
|0.03
|Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe)
|27.60
|35.39
|25.91
|27.74
|27.02
|Operating expense
|(6.76
|)
|(7.26
|)
|(5.07
|)
|(6.70
|)
|(5.83
|)
|Transportation expense
|(1.81
|)
|(2.05
|)
|(1.46
|)
|(1.54
|)
|(1.40
|)
|Operating netback(2) ($/boe)
|19.03
|26.08
|19.38
|19.50
|19.79
|Realized gain on financial derivatives
($/boe)
|2.90
|1.77
|1.99
|1.21
|3.56
|Other income (cash)
|0.05
|0.16
|(0.18
|)
|0.04
|0.04
|General & administrative expense
|(1.32
|)
|(1.20
|)
|(0.37
|)
|(1.27
|)
|(1.55
|)
|Cash finance expense
|(1.78
|)
|(1.11
|)
|(1.43
|)
|(1.26
|)
|(1.33
|)
|Decommissioning expenditures
|(0.61
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.43
|)
|(0.34
|)
|(0.58
|)
|Funds flow & corporate netback ($/boe)(2)
|18.27
|25.57
|18.96
|17.88
|19.93
|FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share)
|Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2024
|Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2023
|Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2023
|Three months ended
Sept. 30, 2023
|Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2023
|Oil and natural gas sales
|28,039
|41,319
|26,747
|28,273
|29,266
|Net income (loss)
|(5,333
|)
|17,273
|39,708
|(11,293
|)
|5,043
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|(0.04
|)
|0.14
|0.32
|(0.09
|)
|0.04
|Fully diluted
|(0.04
|)
|0.14
|0.32
|(0.09
|)
|0.04
|Funds flow(2)
|16,272
|26,216
|16,525
|16,243
|19,040
|Funds flow per share(2)
|Basic
|0.13
|0.21
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Fully diluted
|0.13
|0.21
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|Capital expenditures
|12,343
|29,820
|32,029
|21,617
|3,380
|Acquisitions (dispositions)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(100
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|124,299
|123,416
|123,812
|123,743
|123,752
|Fully diluted
|124,299
|127,358
|124,840
|123,743
|127,040
|As at period end
|Common shares outstanding
|Basic
|124,259
|123,239
|124,266
|123,867
|123,849
|Fully diluted
|134,484
|133,377
|134,542
|134,436
|134,423
|Total assets
|427,574
|403,276
|437,842
|380,100
|383,231
|Non-current liabilities
|59,995
|68,056
|60,926
|59,687
|62,630
|Net debt(2)
|63,114
|51,754
|62,596
|42.251
|36.186
OPERATIONS UPDATE
First quarter average production by area was as follows:
|For the three months ended March 31, 2024
|Ferrier
|Foothills
|Central Alberta
|Total
|Natural gas (mcf/d)
|34,307
|1,279
|4,588
|40,174
|Oil (bbl/d)
|1,204
|84
|241
|1,529
|NGLs (bbl/d)
|1,409
|3
|145
|1,557
|Total (boe/d)
|8,331
|300
|1,152
|9,783
First quarter average production was 9,783 boe/d, up 3% quarter over quarter compared to 9,474 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2023. With the North Ferrier to Ferrier pipeline complete, Petrus has combined the two areas to be one core Ferrier area.
Production was 11,385 boe/d in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in production from the prior year comparative period was mainly due to a decrease in drilling and completion activity, natural declines and uneconomic wells shut-in due to low gas prices.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) totaled $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $29.8 million in the prior year comparative period. The majority of the capital spending in the first quarter of 2024 was related to the drilling and completion of 10 gross (5.3 net) wells in the Ferrier area. Due to the timing of capital activity, production from these wells was not realized in the first quarter.
The following table shows capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) for the reporting periods indicated. All capital is presented before decommissioning obligations.
|Capital Expenditures ($000s)
|Three months ended
March 31, 2024
|Three months ended
March 31, 2023
|Drill and complete
|9,519
|24,264
|Oil and gas equipment
|2,244
|4,605
|Geological
|—
|515
|Land and lease
|—
|160
|Office
|6
|17
|Capitalized general and administrative expense
|574
|259
|Total capital expenditures
|12,343
|29,820
|Gross (net) wells drilled
|10 (5.3)
|7 (7.0)
