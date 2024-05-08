Tamarack Valley Energy announces Q1 2024 financial results, provides operational update and announces Investor Day

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Selected financial and operating information should be read with Tamarack’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Tamarack’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Q1 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Increasing Funds Flow (1) – Delivered Adjusted Funds Flow (1) of $181 .6MM, representing a 15% YoY increase, and Free Funds Flow (1) of $53 .3MM, which was directed to base dividends, enhanced returns and reinforcing our balance sheet strength.

– Delivered Adjusted Funds Flow of .6MM, representing a 15% YoY increase, and Free Funds Flow of .3MM, which was directed to base dividends, enhanced returns and reinforcing our balance sheet strength. Delivering Enhanced Returns – Tamarack delivered on its return of capital commitment to shareholders. During Q1/24 the Company purchased and cancelled 7.6MM common shares, representing ~1.4% of the outstanding shares, for a total repurchase of $25 .6MM. Total shareholder return for the quarter, including base dividends and enhanced returns was $46 .4MM, or ~$0.08 /share.

– Tamarack delivered on its return of capital commitment to shareholders. During Q1/24 the Company purchased and cancelled 7.6MM common shares, representing ~1.4% of the outstanding shares, for a total repurchase of .6MM. Total shareholder return for the quarter, including base dividends and enhanced returns was .4MM, or /share. Increased Oil Production Weighting – Delivered quarterly production of 62,022 boe/d (2) , inline with guidance. Tamarack’s oil and liquids weighting as a percent of total production increased to 86% in Q1/24 compared to 82% in Q1/23.

– Delivered quarterly production of 62,022 boe/d , inline with guidance. Tamarack’s oil and liquids weighting as a percent of total production increased to 86% in Q1/24 compared to 82% in Q1/23. Realizing Higher Pricing Margins – The Company’s heavy oil price differential, including transportation expenses (1) relative to the Hardisty Heavy benchmark price, improved by 53% over Q1/23. The average realized price of $69.34 /boe was 13% higher than Q1/23, owing to improved market access and lower wellhead deductions, having >90% of production focused in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake .

– The Company’s heavy oil price differential, including transportation expenses relative to the Hardisty Heavy benchmark price, improved by 53% over Q1/23. The average realized price of /boe was 13% higher than Q1/23, owing to improved market access and lower wellhead deductions, having >90% of production focused in the and . Improved Net Production Expenses – Production expense of $9.43 /boe in Q1/24 reflected a 10% improvement over Q1/23 and is expected to benefit from further cost efficiencies through the year. This demonstrates the benefits of new gas gathering facilities, increased volumes delivered to Tamarack’s Wembley gas plant at Charlie Lake , Clearwater asset area synergies at Nipisi and Marten Hills and the impact of non-core dispositions.

– Production expense of /boe in Q1/24 reflected a 10% improvement over Q1/23 and is expected to benefit from further cost efficiencies through the year. This demonstrates the benefits of new gas gathering facilities, increased volumes delivered to Tamarack’s gas plant at , asset area synergies at Nipisi and Marten Hills and the impact of non-core dispositions. DAP and Term Facility Repaid; Bank Facility Updated – During the quarter the Company fully repaid the Deferred Acquisition Payment notes (“DAP”) and term facility associated with the prior Deltastream Energy Corporation acquisition that closed in Q4/22. Subsequent to the quarter Tamarack extended its $875 .0MM revolving SLL Facility, of which $228 .0MM is unutilized, and added an uncommitted accordion feature providing the ability to access an incremental $125 .0MM of secured debt.

– During the quarter the Company fully repaid the Deferred Acquisition Payment notes (“DAP”) and term facility associated with the prior Deltastream Energy Corporation acquisition that closed in Q4/22. Subsequent to the quarter Tamarack extended its .0MM revolving SLL Facility, of which .0MM is unutilized, and added an uncommitted accordion feature providing the ability to access an incremental .0MM of secured debt. Optimized Capital Spending – Total capital expenditures in Q1/24 of $128 .2MM reflected the drilling of 32.9 net Clearwater heavy and 5.4 net Charlie Lake light oil wells. Spending included $7 .3MM of gas conservation projects sanctioned with the Clearwater Infrastructure Limited Partnership (the “CIP”). Annual capital expenditure guidance for 2024 is maintained at $390 – $440MM.

– Total capital expenditures in Q1/24 of .2MM reflected the drilling of 32.9 net heavy and 5.4 net light oil wells. Spending included .3MM of gas conservation projects sanctioned with the Clearwater Infrastructure Limited Partnership (the “CIP”). Annual capital expenditure guidance for 2024 is maintained at – $440MM. Significant ARO Reduction – Tamarack divested its producing Redwater assets, including ~400 boe/d(3) of production for a nominal cash price, with the purchaser assuming approximately $30MM of the Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) deemed liability.

Q1 2024 Financial & Operating Results

Three months ended Three months ended March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 %

change 2023 %

change ($ thousands, except per share) Total oil, natural gas revenue $ 393,336 $ 378,546 4 $ 418,864 (6) Cash flow from operating activities 165,201 59,624 177 215,981 (24) Per share – basic 0.30 0.11 173 0.39 (23) Per share – diluted 0.30 0.11 173 0.39 (23) Adjusted funds flow (1) 181,556 157,271 15 194,771 (7) Per share – basic (1) 0.33 0.28 18 0.35 (6) Per share – diluted (1) 0.33 0.28 18 0.35 (6) Free funds flow (1) 53,335 9,109 486 67,067 (20) Per share – basic (1) 0.10 0.02 490 0.12 (20) Per share – diluted (1) 0.10 0.02 491 0.12 (20) Net income (32,744) 2,505 nm 57,322 nm Per share – basic (0.06) – nm 0.10 nm Per share – diluted (0.06) – nm 0.10 nm Net debt (1) 984,768 1,374,068 (28) 983,585 0 Capital expenditures 128,221 148,162 (13) 127,704 0 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) Basic 552,345 556,548 (1) 556,699 (1) Diluted 555,595 560,503 (1) 560,008 (1) Average daily production Heavy oil (bbls/d) 36,255 34,399 5 37,447 (3) Light oil (bbls/d) 15,270 17,035 (10) 14,928 2 NGL (bbls/d) 1,925 4,122 (53) 2,769 (30) Natural gas (mcf/d) 51,431 74,293 (31) 58,419 (12) Total (boe/d) 62,022 67,938 (9) 64,881 (4) Average sale prices Heavy oil, net of blending expense(1) ($/bbl) $ 75.75 $ 61.60 23 $ 74.09 2 Light oil ($/bbl) 86.52 94.97 (9) 99.79 (13) NGL ($/bbl) 42.54 45.91 (7) 42.31 1 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.93 3.50 (16) 2.82 4 Total ($/boe) 69.34 61.61 13 70.07 (1) Benchmark pricing West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 76.96 76.13 1 78.32 (2) Western Canadian Select (WCS/Hardisty Heavy) (Cdn$/bbl) 77.77 69.30 12 76.96 1 WCS differential (US$/bbl) 19.31 24.88 (22) 21.89 (12) Edmonton Par (Cdn$/bbl) 92.15 99.01 (7) 99.69 (8) Edmonton Par differential (Cdn$/bbl) 8.65 2.88 200 5.19 67 Foreign Exchange (USD to CAD) 1.35 1.35 (0) 1.36 (1) Operating netback ($/Boe) Average realized sales, net of blending expense (1) 69.34 61.61 13 70.07 (1) Royalty expenses (13.46) (11.99) 12 (13.81) (3) Net production expenses (1) (9.43) (10.49) (10) (8.89) 6 Transportation expenses (4.18) (3.90) 7 (3.56) 17 Carbon tax (0.62) – nm (2.53) nm Operating field netback ($/Boe) (1) 41.65 35.23 18 41.28 1 Realized commodity hedging loss 0.37 (1.06) (135) 0.80 (54) Operating netback ($/Boe) (1) $ 42.02 $ 34.17 23 $ 42.08 (0) Adjusted funds flow ($/Boe) (1) $ 32.17 $ 25.72 25 $ 32.63 (1)

Achieving Success: Tamarack’s Transformation and Promising Future

Brian Schmidt, President and CEO of Tamarack stated:

“During the first quarter of 2024, Tamarack demonstrated its unwavering commitment to execution. After a strategic shift that began three years ago, high grading our asset quality and reconstructing the company with best-in-class resources, we delivered impressive results. Notably, during the quarter, Tamarack brought on-stream two of the best Charlie Lake oil wells ever drilled in the play. Our organic drilling success, combined with strict capital discipline, allowed us to deliver on our commitment to investors. During the quarter we returned $46.4MM to investors in the form of declared dividends and share buybacks. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on our core assets. Our strategy includes continuing to increase oil weighting, reduce sustaining capital requirements, improve pricing margins, and implement projects with multiple payouts. Anticipating strong free funds flow(1) in 2024, the Company is positioned for a promising year. Tamarack’s transformational journey continues, and we’re excited about the future.”

2024 Operations Update

Charlie Lake

During the quarter, Tamarack achieved production of 16,800 boe/d(4), from its Charlie Lake assets which included delivering a monthly record of 18,500 boe/d(5) for March. These results include the two outstanding recent wells, that to date are the strongest Charlie Lake oil wells ever drilled in the play. The wells delivered a combined IP30 rate of 3,700 boe/d(6) (84% oil & liquids) and continue to produce at over 2,300 boe/d(7) after 60-days on-stream.

In total, five Charlie Lake wells were brought on-stream in Q1/24 with average IP30 rates exceeding 1,500 boe/d(8) per well. In addition, during Q2/24 the company will bring two additional Wembley wells online which have shown encouraging test results. Sustained outperformance in this core area reaffirms the company’s strategy of targeting high quality rock, capturing contiguous land positions to enable extended lateral well length and infrastructure ownership to reliably produce at scale.

Nipisi Production Update

Tamarack has worked diligently to recover volumes at Nipisi that had been shut-in as a result of the April 13, 2024, Mitsue third-party plant incident. Effective May 7, 2024, the Company has been able to restore all but 1,050 – 1,250 boe/d(9) (~60% natural gas) of production that had been shut-in because of the incident. The production recovered to date is the result of the hard work, focus and creativity of our team, and the utilization of various temporary mitigation strategies. These strategies include redirection of gas to an alternative third-party gas plant, gas injection and storage. The Company continues to pursue additional solutions to bring the remaining volumes back on-line.

According to the operator of the Mitsue facility, the preliminary estimate to resume normal operations based on currently available information is June 30, 2024. However, this estimate is subject to change as further information is received and is subject to a number of variables including availability of parts, materials, and third-party contractors.

Tamarack estimates that Q2/24 production will be impacted by 2,300 – 2,700 boe/d(10) and annual average 2024 production could be impacted by 575 – 675 boe/d(11). Reflecting the strong performance of our Q1/24 program and existing base production, Tamarack’s budget guidance of 61,000 – 63,000 boe/d remains unchanged, despite the unplanned downtime and impact of the disposition, as the Company continues to track within our original budget volumes.

Clearwater

West Marten Hills and Nipisi

Oil production from the North Clearwater assets grew to ~18,600 bopd in Q1/24, which compares to ~13,200 bopd in Q1/23 representing a YoY increase of ~41%, reflecting the success of Tamarack’s drilling and development program.

West Marten C Sand Success – Area C sand production has increased to over 1,800 bopd. This includes results from the 1W0/13-13-76-5W5 well which has produced at peak monthly rates of >230 bopd. Based on this success, Tamarack drilled multiple follow-ups from the 8-15-76-5W5 and 12-15-76-5W5 pads which are expected to come on-stream during the second quarter.

– Area C sand production has increased to over 1,800 bopd. This includes results from the 1W0/13-13-76-5W5 well which has produced at peak monthly rates of >230 bopd. Based on this success, Tamarack drilled multiple follow-ups from the 8-15-76-5W5 and 12-15-76-5W5 pads which are expected to come on-stream during the second quarter. West Marten B Sand Performance Strength – Tamarack continues to see strong performance from its B sand program. Three B sand wells drilled from the 8-15-76-5W5 pad delivered peak monthly rates of approximately 170 bopd per well and production has remained flat since coming on-stream.

– Tamarack continues to see strong performance from its B sand program. sand wells drilled from the 8-15-76-5W5 pad delivered peak monthly rates of approximately 170 bopd per well and production has remained flat since coming on-stream. Key Infrastructure Reducing Emissions – Raw gas throughput from Tamarack’s 10-02-077-05W5 Marten Creek Gas Plant now exceeds over 5.5 MMcf/d. This critical infrastructure underpins ongoing development at West Marten Hills and Tamarack expects plant throughput to continue to grow as the play expands, delivering on the Company’s gas conservation initiatives and reducing carbon tax exposure.

Marten Hills

Tamarack finished the drilling of an eight well pad at 4-30-75-25W4 at Marten Hills during the first quarter. This pad is currently cleaning up with an initial production rate of over 1,100 bopd and realized a savings of 10% relative to budget.

South Clearwater

At South Clearwater, Tamarack continues to leverage the fan design to improve development efficiencies realized through reduced surface locations, driving lower capital expenditures, and increased estimated ultimate recovery (“EUR”) per well that is supported by wider interleg spacing.

The pilot fan well at 100/12-29-063-23W4/00 has delivered cumulative production of 65 Mbbls of oil over the first 15 months on-stream. The shallow decline profile demonstrated by the fan design resulted in an EUR of 178 Mbbls being booked to the pilot at 2023YE on a proved plus probable basis, representing the highest EUR booked to date in the Perryvale area. The company drilled three fan wells that came on production in 2024. Two of the wells had IP30 rates of 245 bopd per well, in the Newbrook area, while the third well in Perryvale is currently cleaning up and producing over 200 bopd. A relatively shallow decline profile is also expected to be observed from these wells over the coming months as Tamarack continues to monitor performance.

Waterflood – Increasing Injection at Nipisi and Marten Hills

Nipisi water injection is currently stable at 3,000 bbl/d as 18 injectors are now supporting 12 producing wells across the field. The Company plans to grow injection with injector drilling at West Nipisi in the second half of the year. At Marten Hills, Tamarack has continued to expand its waterflood activity in the area, including drilling its first water source well into the Grand Rapids formation. Area injection now exceeds 3,500 bbl/d, and the Company plans to continue ramping water injection as additional wells are converted throughout 2024.

In addition, the Company plans to initiate its first C sand waterflood pilot at West Marten Hills in the second half of 2024 to begin development of stacked waterflood potential in an area exhibiting excellent primary production results to date.

Tamarack’s most prolific producer in Marten Hills, 102/15-02-075-25W4/00, has now produced over 470 mbbl of oil to date and has seen an increase in oil rate from 110 bopd at the start of injection to more than 300 bopd in early May, representing an increase of nearly 300%.

Delineation and Exploration

West Nipisi – Tamarack continues to see promising results from two recently drilled C sand wells with peak monthly rates exceeding 200 bopd per well. Industry continues to extend this play to the west with ongoing activity further de-risking our contiguous land position.

2024 Production and Capital Guidance Maintained

Tamarack is maintaining prior production and capital guidance of 61,000 – 63,000 boe/d(12) and $390 – $440MM respectively. Core asset performance and strength of the 2024 drilling program are expected to offset the Redwater disposition, which included ~400 boe/d(2) of recent production, and the temporary Clearwater outage at Nipisi.

Production expense guidance for the full year remains unchanged as Tamarack expects to see overall cost improvements on a per unit basis through 2024. The Company’s transportation expense guidance has been increased by $0.50/boe owing to the reclassification of a Nipisi heavy oil transportation contract to be reflected as gross transportation expense for accounting purposes rather than reduction to the realized heavy oil wellhead price. Overall, the change is neutral to operating netbacks or funds flows(1) for the year as it functions as an offset between revenues and transportation expenses.

With respect to the Charlie Lake, Tamarack will continue to monitor timing of the CSV Albright sour gas plant where the Company proactively secured firm processing capacity in support of its ongoing development program. Any decision to commence drilling associated with the project will be subject to prevailing commodity prices and expected CSV on-stream timing. The Company has the ability to swing production from existing wells to this facility to utilize its capacity ahead of implementing any additional drilling. An update will be provided in conjunction with the Q2/24 results in July.

2024 Guidance Summary(13)

Units Prior (Feb 28, 2024) Guidance Guidance Change Updated (May 8, 2024) Guidance Capital Budget(14) $MM $390– $440 – $390 – $440 Annual Average Production(12) boe/d 61,000 – 63,000 – 61,000 – 63,000 Average Oil & NGL Weighting % 84% – 86% – 84% – 86% Expenses: Royalty Rate (%) % 20% – 22% – 20% – 22% Wellhead price differential – Oil(15) $/boe $2.50 – $3.50 ($0.50) $2.00 – $3.00 Net Production $/boe $8.75 – $9.25 – $8.75 – $9.25 Transportation $/boe $3.25 – $3.60 $0.50 $3.75 – $4.10 Carbon Tax(16) $/boe $0.50 – $1.00 – $0.50 – $1.00 General and Administrative (17) $/boe $1.35 – $1.50 – $1.35 – $1.50 Interest $/boe $3.80 – $4.20 – $3.80 – $4.20 Income Taxes(18) % 9% – 11% – 9% – 11%

Risk Management

The Company takes a systematic approach to manage commodity price risk and volatility to ensure sustaining capital, debt servicing requirements and the base dividend are protected through a prudent hedging management program. For the reminder of 2024, approximately ~50% of net after royalty oil production is hedged against WTI with an average floor price of ~US$68.00/bbl with structures that allow for upside price participation at an average ceiling price of ~US$89.00/bbl. Our strategy provides protection to the downside while maximizing upside exposure. Additional details of the current hedges in place can be found in the corporate presentation on the Company website (www.tamarackvalley.ca).

Investor Day 2024

We are pleased to announce that Tamarack will be hosting an Investor Day on Monday, June 24, 2024, from 1:00 – 4:00pm MT (3:00 – 6:00pm ET) with members of Tamarack’s management and senior technical team presenting. Virtual participation will be available by webcast and registration will be accessible on Tamarack’s website in advance of the event with a link to be provided on our “Event Calendar” page, at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

We would like to thank our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders for their ongoing support. Tamarack’s success in executing on its strategic plan is the result of the dedication and hard work of our employees and guidance of our Board of Directors. We look forward to continuing to develop our high-quality assets to create shareholder value in a sustainable and responsible way.

Quarterly Investor Call 9:30 AM MDT (11:30 AM EDT) Tamarack will host a webcast at 9:30 AM MDT (11:30 AM EDT) on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to discuss the first

quarter financial results and an operational update. Participants can access the live webcast via this link or

through links provided on the Company’s website. A recorded archive of the webcast will be available on the

Company’s website following the live webcast.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake and Clearwater plays in Alberta while also pursuing EOR upside in these core areas. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

