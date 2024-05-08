US crude stocks fall, gasoline and distillate inventories rise – EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose in the week ending May 3, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels to 459.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.9 million barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 307,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 0.9 million barrels in the week to 228 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.6 million barrels in the week to 116.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 353,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)