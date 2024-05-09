Pathways Alliance appoints Derek Evans as Executive Chair

Derek Evans, former MEG Energy President & CEO, joins Pathways Alliance to advance strategic plan to reach net zero emissions from oil sands operations

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ – Pathways Alliance (Pathways) announced today the appointment of Derek Evans to Executive Chair, effective immediately. Evans takes this role following his tenure as president and CEO of MEG Energy, where he was closely involved in the Pathways Alliance organization serving on the Steering Committee and at the CEO table.

“Pathways Alliance is fortunate to have Derek’s continued commitment to our success as we work to decarbonize our industry,” said Kendall Dilling, President at Pathways. “His extensive experience in the oil sands industry spans operations through to executive strategy. Through his passion and advocacy for Pathways and strategic big picture thinking, Derek will continue to be an invaluable asset to our organization and will help advance our foundational project.”

As Executive Chair, Evans’ main responsibilities are to provide strategic leadership to the executive team and Steering Committee; lead high-level external stakeholder engagement, including collaborations with the federal and provincial governments; and support the strategic execution of the Pathways members’ plan to reach net zero emissions (scopes 1 & 2) from their oil sands operations by 2050.

“This initiative is critical to me and one of the most important of my career,” said Evans. “I’m excited to continue my work with industry, to engage with government, and to represent Pathways as we continue our important work to help our country achieve a sustainable future. The Pathways foundational carbon capture and storage project is too important an initiative for me to leave unfinished.”

Evans is a veteran oil and gas industry executive with more than 40 years of experience. As President and CEO of MEG Energy, a Pathways Alliance founding member, he was closely involved in the work of the Alliance since its inception in 2021.

For more information on Pathways’ leadership visit: https://pathwaysalliance.ca/who-we-are/leadership/.

About Pathways Alliance

Canada’s six largest oil sands companies are working together – and with governments – on an ambitious plan to help meet the national 2050 net zero goal and deliver the world’s preferred barrel of responsibly produced oil.

The Pathways Alliance members have set goals to reduce emissions from oil sands operations (scopes 1 and 2) significantly by 2030 and achieve their goal of net zero from oil sands operations by 2050.

To do this, a multi-stage effort is planned to deploy various emissions reduction technologies, including one of the world’s largest proposed carbon capture and storage projects that would be constructed in the Cold Lake region of northeastern Alberta.

The Pathways Alliance is a model for all sectors within Canada and globally of how peer companies can set aside their competitiveness to work together towards a common goal.

The Pathways Alliance is made up of Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial, MEG Energy and Suncor Energy.