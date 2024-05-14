Katalyst Data Management announces the launch of iGlass EditorES: the newest release of its iGlass data management platform. EditorES is a complete redesign of the previous version, and is built to streamline and simplify users’ workflows. It combines deep data query and role based edit update and delete capability. This industry leading platform provides oil and gas companies with a world-class data management system and a map-based interface to their subsurface data.

EditorES Functionality

Using an ESRI map based interface, EditorES gives Data Managers the ability to manage their subsurface data through a single interface. Using powerful search tools such as Elastic Search, Query Builder or attribute searching, Data Managers can easily find and manipulate data.

Screen displays and grid attributes can be arranged and attribute grouping functionality allows deep understanding of what data you have, and as important, what you might be missing. Related data can be seen at a glance, allowing users to see their seismic (or well) header, and related information such as field acquisition parameters and all associated inventory in a single display.

“Katalyst continues to invest heavily in our technology to ensure our clients have the best user experience possible” said Steve Darnell, Katalyst Data Management’s President and CEO. “The development of EditorES has been a major investment for us, one that we undertook with our end users ergonomics and workflows in mind. We are confident our large iGlass user community will see numerous benefits from our new EditorES application.”

About Katalyst

Katalyst Data Management provides a complete data management solution assisting oil and gas companies with the difficult challenge of managing the vast amount of subsurface data and information acquired for exploration and production. Katalyst’s end-to-end solution includes every step in the process, from data capture and verification, data storage and organization, to marketing seismic data online. Katalyst’s signature offerings include the web-based iGlass solution for subsurface data management and the ecommerce site SeismicZone for data marketing. To learn more about Katalyst, visit www.katalystdm.com.

