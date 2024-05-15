Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ – (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 37,930,705 99.821 68,090 0.179 Linda A. Dietsche 37,934,701 99.831 64,094 0.169 Geoffrey C. Merritt 37,920,244 99.793 78,551 0.207 Ryan A. Shay 37,919,196 99.791 79,599 0.209 Steven L. Spence 37,920,244 99.793 78,551 0.207

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or from the Company’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com .

