Perpetual Energy Inc. announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ – (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2024 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee                    

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Susan L. Riddell Rose

37,930,705

99.821

68,090

0.179

Linda A. Dietsche

37,934,701

99.831

64,094

0.169

Geoffrey C. Merritt

37,920,244

99.793

78,551

0.207

Ryan A. Shay

37,919,196

99.791

79,599

0.209

Steven L. Spence

37,920,244

99.793

78,551

0.207
About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or from the Company’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

