Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ – (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. (“Rubellite” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2024, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.
Election of Directors
Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
41,598,555
|
99.756
|
101,752
|
0.244
|
Holly A. Benson
|
41,598,955
|
99.757
|
101,352
|
0.243
|
Tamara L. MacDonald
|
35,780,380
|
85.804
|
5,919,927
|
14.196
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
39,750,687
|
95.325
|
1,949,620
|
4.675
|
Bruce C. Shultz
|
41,602,887
|
99.766
|
97,420
|
0.234
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
About Rubellite
Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
