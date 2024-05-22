Rubellite Energy Inc. announces election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ – (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. (“Rubellite” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2024, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 41,598,555 99.756 101,752 0.244 Holly A. Benson 41,598,955 99.757 101,352 0.243 Tamara L. MacDonald 35,780,380 85.804 5,919,927 14.196 Ryan A. Shay 39,750,687 95.325 1,949,620 4.675 Bruce C. Shultz 41,602,887 99.766 97,420 0.234

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Rubellite Energy Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c0142.html