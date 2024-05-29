Fiddlehead announces transformational acquisition of producing, South Ferrier, Strachan assets, $25 million in financings and public listing of its securities

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ – Fiddlehead Resources Corp. (“Fiddlehead” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Company along with a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiddlehead (“FinanceCo“), together the (“Parties“), have entered into a definitive agreement dated May 29, 2024 (the “Definitive Agreement“) pursuant to the acquisition (“Acquisition“) of South Ferrier, Strachan area assets (“Assets“) from a senior Canadian producer.

In addition, Fiddlehead has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter“), in connection with a marketed underwritten, private placement offering of subscription receipts of FinanceCo (the “Subscription Receipts“) at a price of $0.20 per Subscription Receipt for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the “Offering“). It is expected that the management and directors of the Company will be participating alongside investors in the Offering, in conjunction with a “presidents list”, for an aggregate minimum of $4,000,000.

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder, upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined herein) to receive one unit of the Company (“Unit“). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinanceCo (“Underlying Share“) and one common share purchase warrant of FinanceCo (“Underlying Warrant“). Each Underlying Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of FinanceCo (a “Warrant Share“) at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share at any time up to 60 months following the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions. The Units, Underlying Shares, Underlying Warrants and Warrant Shares are collectively referred to herein as the “Underlying Securities“. In addition, the Company will use commercial reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Underlying Warrants that will be exchanged for warrants of Fiddlehead (“Fiddlehead Warrants“) on equivalent terms on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“).

The total consideration for the Assets will be $22,500,000 in cash, subject to customary adjustments (the “Purchase Price“). The Purchase Price is expected to be satisfied through a combination of: (i) the net proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) a $15,000,000 credit facility (“Credit Facility“). The Company has entered into a term sheet for the Credit Facility with a private lender.

Acquisition Highlights – South Ferrier, Strachan Area Assets

Producing Assets and Land Positions in Cardium Fairway

Undeveloped land position of 25,496 hectares (gross) / 14,213 hectares (net)

Developed land position of 19,136 hectares (gross) / 11,227 hectares (net)

Average working interest of approximately 77% of producing wells

All land is held by production with no expiries

Existing infrastructure has available capacity to handle growth production

Estimated exit production of 1,809 boe/d in 2024, 1,879 boe/d in 2025, and 2,693 boe/d in 2026

Strong liability management rating (LMR) of approximately 3.0x

Significant Reserves & Substantial Resource Development Upside

Significant remaining PDP reserves of 3.7 million boe, valued at an NPV 10% of $34.5 million 1

of Substantial proved and probable (2P) reserves of 7.9 million boe, valued at an NPV 10% of $69.2 million 1

of 50+ identified development well drilling locations from existing acreage, many on existing well pads in defined Cardium fairway

Significant upside and extensive drilling inventory across multi-stacked zones in the Belly River, Falher , Glauconitic, Mannville , Notikewin, Rock Creek and Viking

, Glauconitic, , Notikewin, and Viking Multi-well drilling campaign expected to commence in 2024, following the closing of the Acquisition, for an initial 2 Cardium horizontal wells ramping to 4 horizontal wells per year

Compelling Investment Opportunity

Fiddlehead will acquire strategically positioned assets with strong risk adjusted cash flow and significant commodity price upside

Attractive acquisition multiple of 2.24x net operating income (NOI) (estimated annualized Q2 2024), based on the estimated $20.9 million adjusted purchase price2

Free Cash Flow Production with Development Upside

Stable low decline, average working interest production of approximately 1,750 boe/d (estimated Q2 2024) 3

Free funds flow driven by low decline cash flow, and has liquids focused drilling upside

High working interest and operatorship in Assets by the Company ensures control over optimizing operating costs and capital expenditure schedule to control operating costs and grow margins

Acquisition Strategy of Upstream Assets

Capitalize on the opportunity to consolidate assets in the identified fairway, starting with this initial Acquisition with 1,750 boe/d of low decline, high netback production 3 at an attractive cash flow multiple

at an attractive cash flow multiple Pursue pipeline of accretive acquisition opportunities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin area Optimize assets to maximize cashflow and offset declines Review low risk development drilling opportunities on existing land Utilize the base cash flow to seek and acquire additional assets with a similar risk profile, decline curve, and cash flow Pursue growth through a measured drilling program and a targeted bolt-on acquisition of identified accretive opportunities



Experienced Leadership Team in Cardium Fairway

Fiddlehead team has experience in the identified fairway, has worked on similar transactions, and has meaningful subject matter expertise in the focus basins

Deep understanding of commodity marketing and will manage the product sales portfolio to mitigate downside risk, while capitalizing on the long-term upside potential in commodity prices

Attractive Acquisition Metrics

Acquisition Acquisition Metrics (Adjusted) Purchase Price $22.5MM Adjusted Acquisition Price2 $20.9MM Production (Est. Q2 2024) 1,750 boe/d $11,942 per boe/d Net Operating Income (Est. Q2 2024 Annualized)3 $9.3MM 2.24x Net Operating Income (Est. Exit 2024 Annualized) $17.0MM 1.23x Net Operating Income (Est. Exit 2025 Annualized) $19.5MM 1.07x Reserves (Working Interest)1 Proved Dev. Producing (PDP) 3.7 MMboe $5.69 / boe Total Proved (1P) 5.8 MMboe $3.57 / boe Total Proved plus Probable (2P) 7.9 MMboe $2.63 / boe PDP NPV 10% $34.5MM 0.61x 1P NPV 10% $50.9MM 0.41x 2P NPV 10% $69.2MM 0.30x

Equity Financing Details

In connection with the Acquisition, it is intended that, among other things: (i) Fiddlehead will consolidate its common shares (“Fiddlehead Shares“) on a 2 to 1 basis (“Share Consolidation“) prior to the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions; (ii) the Subscription Receipts will be converted into Units; (iii) all the outstanding common shares of FinanceCo (including the Underlying Shares) (each, a “FinanceCo Share“), will ultimately be exchanged for common share of Fiddlehead (the “Fiddlehead Shares“) on a basis of one Fiddlehead Share for one FinanceCo Share; and (iv) the Underlying Warrants will ultimately be exchanged for Fiddlehead Warrants on a basis of one Fiddlehead Warrant for one Underlying Warrant on equivalent terms.

Fiddlehead and FinanceCo will grant to the Underwriters an option (the “Underwriters’ Option“) to offer up to an additional number of Subscription Receipts equal to 15% of the Subscription Receipts raised in the Offering, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering to be used to fund the Purchase Price of the Acquisition, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The gross proceeds of the Offering, less the expenses of the Underwriters and 50% of the Underwriters’ cash commission, will be deposited and held by a licensed Canadian trust company or other escrow agent (the “Escrow Agent“) mutually acceptable to the Underwriters and the Company in an interest bearing account (the “Escrowed Funds“) pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into on the Closing Date among FinanceCo, the Company, the Underwriter, the Escrow Agent. The Escrowed Funds (less any remaining costs and expenses of the Underwriters) will be released from escrow to the Company upon satisfaction of the following conditions (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions“) no later than the 90th day following the Closing Date, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing between the Company and the Underwriter (the “Escrow Release Deadline“), including:

(A) the completion, satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Acquisition in accordance with the Definitive Agreement, to the satisfaction of the Underwriters, including the closing of the Credit Facility to fund the Acquisition;

(B) the completion of the Share Consolidation;

(C) the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the TSXV for the Listing (as defined herein) and the Acquisition;

(D) the Fiddlehead Shares issued in exchange for the Underlying Shares and Warrant Shares not being subject to any statutory or other hold period in Canada;

(E) the representations and warranties of Fiddlehead and FinanceCo contained in the underwriting agreement to be entered into in connection with the Offering being true and accurate in all material respects, as if made on and as of the escrow release date; and

(F) Fiddlehead and FinanceCo and the Underwriters having delivered a joint notice and direction to the Escrow Agent, confirming that the conditions set forth in (A) to (E) above have been met or waived.

As a condition precedent to the execution by the Underwriter of the joint notice and direction referred to in (F) above, the chief executive officer of the Company and FinanceCo (or such other officers as may be acceptable to the Underwriters, acting reasonably) will certify to the Underwriters that the Escrow Release Conditions (other than that set out in (F) above) have been satisfied.

If (i) the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions does not occur on or prior to the Escrow Release Deadline, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to in writing among Fiddlehead, FinanceCo and the Underwriters, or (ii) the Company has advised the Underwriters or the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition (in each case, the earliest of such times being the “Termination Time“), then all of the issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts shall be cancelled and the Escrowed Funds shall be used to pay holders of Subscription Receipts an amount equal to the issue price of the Subscription Receipts held by them (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of any interest or other income earned thereon) (“Required Refund“). If the Escrowed Funds are not sufficient to satisfy the Required Refund to the holders of the then issued and outstanding Subscription Receipts (plus an amount equal to a pro rata share of the interest earned thereon), it shall be Fiddlehead’s and FinanceCo’s sole responsibility and liability to contribute such amounts as are necessary to satisfy any such shortfall.

In connection with, and as a condition to, the completion of the Acquisition, the Fiddlehead Shares (including those issued in exchange for the Underlying Shares, Warrant Shares and issuable pursuant to the warrants and options of Fiddlehead) will be listed on the TSXV (the “Listing“). In addition, the Company will use commercial reasonable efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Fiddlehead Warrants on the TSXV.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by Fiddlehead, FinanceCo, and the Underwriters, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about the week of July 29, 2024 (the “Closing Date“), or such other date as agreed upon between Fiddlehead, FinanceCo and the Underwriters and will be subject to certain conditions set out in the agency agreement of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters will receive an aggregate cash commission equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. Upon the satisfaction or waiver (to the extent waiver is permitted) of the Escrow Release Conditions, the Underwriters will also be issued broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants“) equal to 8.0% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Unit (or the equivalent thereof in securities of Fiddlehead) at an exercise price equal to the issue price of the Subscription Receipts for a period of 60 months following the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Proposed Management Team of Fiddlehead

The following sets out the names and backgrounds of all persons who are expected to be the officers of Fiddlehead.

Brent Osmond, President & CEO

Mr. Osmond is a results focused executive, leader, visionary and strategist with a track record of extraordinary results. Mr. Osmond has 18 years of oil & gas experience, eleven of which have been in senior executive level roles. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Osmond has experience building companies with assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, North Dakota and Montana. He has guided private equity backed companies and publicly traded companies and has also taken private companies through liquidity events including IPO and RTO transactions. Mr. Osmond has worked for Husky Energy Inc., Questerre Energy Inc., Perpetual Energy Corp., and Mountainview Energy Inc. in the public domain, and private entities including Nytis Exploration Company Inc., Prosper Petroleum Ltd., and Clover Oil and Gas, Inc. Mr. Osmond is a strategic, creative, solutions-focused executive, having negotiated, structured and sourced over $500 million in debt and equity capital in his career. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Osmond is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland with a Bachelor of Commerce, Co-op degree.

Ron Hornseth – Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer with over 25 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Fiddlehead Ron held the role of GM Canada for TransGlobe Energy (now VAALCO Energy Inc.) where he ran their Canadian Business Unit. Ron has extensive expertise in asset development, business development, capital planning, reservoir engineering and reserves management both in Canada and internationally. Prior to TransGlobe Ron held roles of increasing responsibility with Perpetual Energy and Baytex Energy focusing on asset management and business development. Ron is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). He graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) degree.

Ying Yuen – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Yuen is a CPA with over 25 years experience, including 2 years as CFO of a private junior oil producer and 7 years as CFO of a public oil and gas company. He has extensive experience in debt and equity financing, having completed over $500 million in debt and equity financings. The CFO has extensive experience in financial reporting, investor relations, accounting and taxation. He graduated from the University of Lethbridge with a Bachelor of Management degree.

Jim Shepherd, Vice President, Land & Business Development

Mr. Shepherd played professional hockey in the United States and Europe for ten years. Upon retiring, he completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Calgary and has worked as a mineral land negotiator and consultant for both public and private companies since 2008. Mr. Shepherd is an active member of Canadian Association of Petroleum Land & Energy Professionals.

R.W. (Ron) Shepherd, Vice President, Exploration

R.W. (Ron) Shepherd has been involved in the Canadian petroleum and mining industries for more than 40 years, serving as a founder, officer, and director of several private and publicly traded companies. He is currently the President of Grand Prix Energy Ltd., a private oil and natural gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Shepherd is a graduate of Queens University in Kingston, Ontario with an undergraduate degree in geology and a master’s degree in business administration.

Additional Information

Additional information concerning the Acquisition will be provided in subsequent news releases and in Fiddlehead’s listing statement to be prepared and filed in connection with the Acquisition, which will be available under Fiddlehead’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent in the Definitive Agreement and closing conditions customary to transactions of this nature. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The investor presentation related to this Offering can be accessed under Fiddlehead’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.