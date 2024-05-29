i3 Energy PLC announces 2024 AGM notice mailout

2024 AGM Notice Mailout

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that the notice of availability letter for the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting (the “Circular”) was posted or emailed to Shareholders yesterday, with a hard copy of the Circular being sent out for delivery to those shareholders who had requested receipt of a paper copy.

Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

The Circular is available on the Company’s website at https://i3.energy/investors/circulars-documents/.

The AGM is to be held at the offices of W H Ireland Limited at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR at 11 a.m. (British Standard Time) on 27 June 2024.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy for the AGM. This will ensure that your vote will be counted even if you are unable to attend.

The results of the votes on the resolution proposed at the AGM will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM and will be available on the Company’s website.