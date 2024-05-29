Source Rock Royalties announces Q1 2024 results including record royalty production

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”) (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).
Q1 2024 Highlights:
- Record quarterly royalty production of 241 boe/d (95% oil and NGLs), an increase of 34% over Q1 2023.
- Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,728,050, an increase of 25% over Q1 2023.
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1,504,104 ($0.033 per share), an increase of 30% over Q1 2023.
- Quarterly funds from operations2 of $1,331,106 ($0.029 per share), an increase of 20% over Q1 2023.
- Declared $814,176 in dividends ($0.018 per share), resulting in a payout ratio2 of 61%.
- Achieved an operating netback2 of $68.58 per boe and a corporate netback2 of $60.70.
- 13 gross new horizontal wells began producing on royalty lands in SE Saskatchewan (10) and central Alberta (3).
- Ended Q1 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $2,445,179.
President’s Message
We are very pleased to report record royalty production in Q1 2024. This is the first quarter that our 2023 royalty acquisitions fully contributed to production volumes, in particular our December 2023 Alberta Clearwater Formation heavy oil acquisition. We also continue to see strong drilling activity from various operators targeting the Frobisher Formation on our SE Saskatchewan royalty lands.
We are actively evaluating additional royalty acquisitions that can be completed with our current working capital of ~$3.0 million ($0.065 per share) and future cash flow. Source Rock is well positioned to compound the growth of our royalty production and royalty lands, while also paying an attractive and sustainable monthly dividend.
Financial and Operational Results
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
FINANCIAL ($, except as noted)
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Royalty revenue
|
1,728,050
|
1,380,251(1)
|
25 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
1,504,104
|
1,157,520
|
30 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.033
|
0.026
|
27 %
|
Funds from operations(2)
|
1,331,106
|
1,111,471
|
20 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.029
|
0.025
|
16 %
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
217,968
|
222,235
|
-2 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.005
|
0.005
|
–
|
Per share (diluted)
|
0.005
|
0.005
|
–
|
Dividends declared
|
814,176
|
673,450
|
21 %
|
Per share
|
0.018
|
0.015
|
20 %
|
Payout ratio(2)
|
61 %
|
61 %
|
–
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,445,179
|
11,372,848
|
-78 %
|
Per share (basic)
|
0.05
|
0.25
|
-80 %
|
Average shares outstanding (basic)
|
45,231,865
|
44,896,645
|
1 %
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
45,232,645
|
44,896,645
|
1 %
|
OPERATING
|
Average daily production (boe/d)
|
241
|
180(3)
|
34 %
|
Percentage oil & NGLs
|
95 %
|
90 %
|
6 %
|
Average price realizations ($/boe)
|
78.78(4)
|
85.16
|
-7 %
|
Operating netback(2) ($/boe)
|
68.58
|
71.45
|
-4 %
|
Corporate netback(2) ($/boe)
|
60.70
|
68.61
|
-12 %
|
(1)
|
Source Rock also benefited from $148,281 of sales proceeds from royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of an acquisition completed in March 2023. These sales proceeds were accounted for as a reduction to the purchase price of the acquisition.
|
(2)
|
This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.
|
(3)
|
Source Rock also benefited from 19 boe/d (100% oil) for Q1 2023, of royalty production that occurred after the effective date but prior to the closing date of an acquisition completed in March 2023.
|
(4)
|
Average price realization was lowered by Q1 2024 being the first full quarter of Source Rock owning the heavy oil Clearwater GORR.
About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock’s strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.