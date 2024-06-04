Discover How Chord Energy Automates Optimization of 2,500 Rod Lift Wells in the Bakken

Rod lift wells have long been the backbone of upstream oil producers. However, traditional rod lift optimization methods are struggling to keep pace with today’s evolving industry landscape. With an ever-growing number of wells and the widespread use of SCADA systems, operations teams face an overflow of data, manual processes, and limited time for effective well optimization.

In response to these challenges, companies like Chord Energy are embracing innovative solutions like Ambyint to improve their rod lift well management. Ambyint’s InfinityRL™ platform supports lean teams in swiftly assessing performance and operational issues across well groups, enabling rapid analysis and optimization of individual well performance. Autonomous, closed-loop control of key pump-off controller setpoints significantly reduces the need for manual surveillance and optimization workflows. Custom automated reports ensure that operations staff receive concise summaries of critical information directly in their inboxes.

“InfinityRL enables Chord Energy to monitor more wells better and faster than XSPOC,” says Phil Espinoza, Production Optimization Foreman at Chord Energy.

A recent webinar featuring Phil Espinoza provided attendees with valuable insights into how Ambyint’s optimization solution is reshaping Chord Energy’s approach to well operations in the Bakken. The webinar highlighted remarkable results achieved through Ambyint’s collaboration with Chord Energy, showcasing significant performance enhancements:

+7% Oil production

+19% Liquid production

-38% Failure rate

-$1 Million labor costs

