InPlay Oil Corp. announces annual meeting voting results for election of directors

CALGARY AB, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announced today the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2024 (the “Meeting”). The following six nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Director Percentage Approval Percentage Withheld Douglas J. Bartole 98.8 % 1.2 % Regan Davis 98.7 % 1.3 % Joan E. Dunne 98.9 % 1.1 % Craig Golinowski 98.7 % 1.3 % Stephen C. Nikiforuk 98.8 % 1.2 % Dale O. Shwed 98.7 % 1.3 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

InPlay is based in Calgary, Alberta and the common shares of InPlay are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “IPO”. For further information about the Corporation, please visit our website at www.inplayoil.com.

