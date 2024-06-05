Parkland enters into agreement to sell its Canadian propane business

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ – Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI), announced today it has entered into an agreement with Avenir Energy Ltd. to divest its Canadian commercial propane business for cash consideration of approximately $115 million, and to exclusively supply fuel for ten years (the “Divestment”).

“This transaction is a big step toward achieving our target of $500 million from the divestment of non-core assets by the end of 2025,” says Ian White, President of Parkland Canada. “By focusing on our core assets, we are simplifying our business to improve returns. Driven by our customer focus, we continue to see tremendous opportunity to deliver growth and value from our Canadian business.”

Subject to certain closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Scotiabank is acting as the financial advisor for the Divestment.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing, and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Our strategy is focused on two pillars: our Customer Advantage and our Supply Advantage. Through our Customer Advantage, we aim to be the first choice of our customers, cultivating their loyalty through proprietary brands, differentiated offers, our extensive network, competitive pricing, reliable service, and our compelling loyalty program. Our Supply Advantage is based on achieving the lowest cost to serve among independent fuel marketers and distributors in the hard-to-serve markets in which we operate, through our well-positioned assets, significant scale, and deep supply and logistics capabilities. Our business is underpinned by our people and our values of safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.