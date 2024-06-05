US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 44,000 bpd, IIR says

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline in the week ending June 7, increasing available refining capacity by 44,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 66,000 bpd in the week ending June 14, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday June 5 June 3 May 31 06/14/2024 66 66 66 06/07/2024 60 60 60 05/31/2024 104 104 104 05/24/2024 170 170 170

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)