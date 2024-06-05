US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 44,000 bpd, IIR says

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 66,000 bpd in the week ending June 14, IIR added.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended Friday
|June 5
|June 3
|May 31
|06/14/2024
|66
|66
|66
|06/07/2024
|60
|60
|60
|05/31/2024
|104
|104
|104
|05/24/2024
|170
|170
|170
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)