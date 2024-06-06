Modernizing Oil & Gas Terminals: VantEdge’s Innovative Approach at ILTA

In Houston, on May 6-8, North America’s largest mid-streamers and oil & gas terminal operators gathered to meet, share industry insights, and learn about the latest innovations in their industry.

Highlights of the International Liquid Terminal Association’s conference included having George W. Bush as the opening keynote presenter to a crowd of over 400 people.

While there were many vendors promoting physical equipment such as tanks or flow meters, or engineering & construction services, only one technology vendor was solving a common problem around managing transactional data of custody transfers & automation at terminals.

Glenn Moore, CEO of VantEdge, asked one booth visitor: “How do you get the data from your 140 terminals to the commercial team?” Answer: “We key it into a spreadsheet and email it to the head office.”

Over and over again, the answer was the same.

Alex Danzinger, VP Sales, asked another visitor, “How do you present the data from your 300 terminals for your logistics, operations, accounting, and commercial teams?” Answer: “We key it into a spreadsheet. Email it in. Then we send a PDF to our clients.”

Inevitably, this manual data entry comes with delays in getting information out, errors, and complications from correcting them. There is a better way. VantEdge is solving a problem that seems to be common among most, if not all, major operators of oil & gas terminals.

The company’s Wheelhouse solution connects to any terminal management system and allows all parties involved to see what’s happening with their shipments in real-time. Slashing errors and delays while giving commercial teams the data they need makes a strong business case. However, the biggest beneficiary may actually be the end clients and various stakeholders. Instead of waiting for trucks to show up with paper tickets or checking their email inboxes for a PDF, they can see in real-time what shipments are on their way to them.

VantEdge’s Wheelhouse is modernizing an entire subset of the industry with a complete solution for ordering, scheduling, transacting, reporting, and securely sharing data for trucks, rail, and terminals. These processes have been overlooked as “too niche” for years, but when you consider that billion-dollar shipments are often still being scheduled on a whiteboard and through spreadsheets at terminals – the “better way” seems to have a lot of potential.

