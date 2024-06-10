Advantage announces strategic asset acquisition and concurrent financing

The prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto in connection with this offering will be accessible through SEDAR+ within two business days
CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire high-quality, synergistic Charlie Lake and Montney assets (the “Assets”) from a private seller for cash consideration of $450 million (the “Acquisition”), subject to closing adjustments. The Acquisition is expected to close by the end of June 2024, pending closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals.
The Acquisition will be funded through a combination of common equity, convertible debentures and an upsized credit facility. The Corporation has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise gross proceeds of approximately $65 million of subscription receipts and $125 million of extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures on a bought deal basis, with TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners. The Corporation has also entered a debt commitment letter, led by Scotiabank and jointly underwritten with National Bank of Canada and RBC Capital Markets, for a committed and upsized $650 million revolving credit facility.
Strategic Rationale
The Acquisition capitalizes on a rare opportunity to consolidate a high-quality, liquids-weighted asset that is contiguous with our existing core areas and complementary to our dominant infrastructure platform. The Assets include more than ten years of top-tier Charlie Lake oil inventory that compares favorably with Advantage’s top-tier Wembley oil assets.
Pro-forma, the deal is immediately accretive on all core metrics including adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) per share(a), production per share, and free cash flow (“FCF”)(a) per share. Over the next 18 months, Advantage plans to maximize FCF(a) by eliminating redundant infrastructure spending, integrating synergies, rerouting production, and reducing drilling capital. While the Acquisition will result in a step change in production, capital spending in 2025 is not expected to increase compared to our prior stand-alone outlook.
|
(a)
|
Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Key Acquisition Highlights
- Increased scale and efficiency in our core operating areas. The Acquisition is expected to add approximately 14,100 boe/d (6,685 bbls/d oil, 810 bbls/d NGLs, and 39.7 mmcf/d natural gas) of production in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Gordondale, enabling multi-zone development across portions of our existing land base. The Assets include complementary infrastructure, with over 60 mmcf/d of gas handling capacity and 22,500 bbl/d of liquids handling capacity.
- High quality oil-weighted production and drilling inventory. The Assets include 163 net sections of Charlie Lake rights in the premium productive fairway, with over 100 top-tier locations mapped and drill-ready. Pro-forma, total liquids production is expected to increase to approximately 13,600 bbls/d (9,300 bbls/d oil and 4,300 bbls/d NGLs) in the first half of 2025, more than double the same period in 2024, increasing our operating netback(a) over the next twelve months by approximately 11% while improving the balance of our commodities price exposure. Liquids volumes are heavily weighted to higher-value oil and condensate.
- Highly accretive transaction. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive on key metrics, including 24% higher AFF per share(a) (assuming current forward pricing) and 12% higher production per share over the next twelve months. The purchase price of $450 million equates to attractive metrics of approximately 3.2x operating income(a), $32,000/boe/d(a) on production, and $10.51 per boe of proved reserves.
- Increased FCF. Lower relative spending and higher netbacks are expected to deliver an increased FCF profile. On current forward pricing, Advantage expects FCF(a) in 2025 to be almost double our prior outlook.
- Lower payout ratio. On current forward pricing, our pro-forma payout ratio(a) falls to 73% (from 86%) over the next twelve months and to 61% (from 73%) in 2025.
- Material synergies. Unique operational overlap and integration opportunities should allow Advantage to significantly reduce its capital spending and operating costs of the Assets. A portion of the acquired gas volumes are planned to be rerouted into our new Progress gas plant, reducing drilling expenditures. Certain infrastructure investments that were planned by the prior operator will become redundant. The Assets include third-party gas processing capacity which will unlock incremental, highly economic growth at Wembley.
- Significant Montney upside. The Acquisition includes 70 net sections of highly prospective Montney lands, with 37 net sections in the greater Progress area and 33 net sections adjacent to Attachie/Inga.
Revised Corporate Outlook
Advantage’s long-term focus on maximizing AFF per share growth remains unchanged. As a result of the Acquisition, Advantage now expects to exceed our per-share growth targets, so our strategy will temporarily shift towards moderating organic growth spending and maximizing the pace of de-levering. Based on the larger production base and structurally higher AFF levels, we have adjusted our net debt target to $450 million (0.9x net debt to trailing AFF ratio(a) in 2025 at forward pricing). As we approach our net debt target, forecasted to be by year-end 2025, our capital allocation focus will shift back to AFF per share growth and shareholder returns.
While de-levering, Advantage intends to reduce exposure to commodities price risk via a moderate hedging program. Currently hedging levels are approximately 22% of pro-forma oil and natural gas production through year-end 2025. Subject to changing supply/demand fundamentals, Advantage expects to hedge between 30% and 50% of its total production.
We remain focused on our existing development assets in the Montney. However, upon closing the Acquisition, fewer wells will be needed to fill our Glacier-Progress gas plant complex than previously planned. Additional capital reductions are possible due to synergies from regional infrastructure consolidation and production optimization. Advantage expects annual production to grow by roughly 20% in 2024 and 14% in 2025.
Advantage plans to hold production from the acquired Charlie Lake assets at current levels for the foreseeable future, with a focus on drilling only the highest return wells and seamless integration of the Assets.
Advantage plans to host an Investor Day in the fall of 2024 to update investors on its integration of the Charlie Lake assets and our updated strategic plan through 2026.
Reserves
Booked reserves for the Assets are primarily highly economic Charlie Lake oil locations. Following a lengthy delineation program by the prior operator, the lands have been extensively high-graded with more than a decade of top-tier development locations and will compete for capital with our Tier 1 locations at Wembley.
Summary of Acquired Reserves(1)
|
As of December 31, 2023
|
Light Crude
|
Natural Gas
|
Conventional
|
Total Oil
|
Proved Developed Producing
|
5,390
|
836
|
41,712
|
13,179
|
Total Proved
|
19,035
|
2,710
|
126,491
|
42,827
|
Total Proved + Probable
|
29,826
|
4,090
|
192,003
|
65,916
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Reserves estimates are based upon an evaluation by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) with an effective date of December 31, 2023 computed using the average of the forecasts by McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd. effective December 31, 2023, prior to the provision for income taxes, interests, debt services charges and general and administrative expenses. Represents gross working interest reserves before royalties. It should not be assumed that the discounted future net revenue estimated by McDaniel represents the fair market value of the reserves.
|
(2)
|
Assumes that development of reserves will occur, without regard to the likely availability of funding required for that development.
|
(3)
|
Approximately 1% of the current production and 4% of the year-end 2023 reserves attributable to the Assets are subject to rights of first refusal held by third parties. The information set forth in this news release assumes that none of these rights of first refusal will be exercised by such parties. To the extent that such rights are exercised, the above pro-forma financial, operational and reserves information will be modified to the extent that such Assets are not acquired by Advantage.
Year-end 2023 reserves do not reflect the prior operator’s successful drilling program in the first half of this year, which included a Glacier Charlie Lake well that delivered an initial 30-day production rate (IP30) of 1,350 boe/d (1,100 bbls/d oil, 31 bbls/d NGLs, and 1.3 mmcf/d natural gas).
|
2024 Forward Looking Information(1)
|
Current Guidance(1)(2)
|
Pro-forma Guidance(1)(2)
|
Cash Used in Investing Activities (millions) (3)
|
$220 to $250
|
$280 to $310
|
Average Production (boe/d)
|
65,000 to 68,000
|
72,000 to 74,000
|
Liquids Production (%)
|
~10%
|
~13%
|
Royalty Rate (%)
|
7% to 9%
|
9% to 10%
|
Operating Expense ($/boe) (4)
|
$3.85
|
$5.00
|
Transportation Expense ($/boe) (4)
|
$3.95
|
$3.50
|
G&A/Finance Expense ($/boe) (4)
|
$1.90
|
$2.50
|
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Forward-looking statements and information representing Management estimates. Pro-forma assumes the Acquisition and the Offering closes as expected. Refer to “Forward Looking Information Advisory”.
|
(2)
|
Guidance numbers are for Advantage Energy Ltd. only including the Assets and exclude Entropy Inc.
|
(3)
|
Cash Used in Investing Activities is the same as net capital expenditures as no change in non-cash working capital is assumed between years and other differences are immaterial. Please see “Specified Financial Measures”.
|
(4)
|
Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see “Specified Financial Measures” for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Acquisition Financing
The purchase price and transaction expenses related to the Acquisition will be funded with a combination of: (i) net proceeds from a bought deal offering consisting of $65 million of subscription receipts and $125 million principal amount of extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, and (ii) draws on an upsized $650 million credit facility.
In connection with the Acquisition, Advantage has entered into a debt commitment letter, led by Scotiabank and jointly underwritten with National Bank of Canada and RBC Capital Markets, to provide a committed and upsized $650 million revolving credit facility (“Upsized Credit Facility”) to replace its existing $350 million revolving credit facility. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has provided a lead order commitment in support of the Upsized Credit Facility and will enter the bank syndicate.
Additionally, Advantage has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”), led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from the Corporation, on a bought deal basis, 5,910,000 subscription receipts at a price of $11.00 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of approximately $65 million (the “Subscription Receipts”) (the “Equity Offering”) and $125 million aggregate principal amount of 5.0% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per debenture (the “Debenture Offering”, and together with the Equity Offering, the “Offering”). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 18, 2024 (the “Closing Date”).
Advantage has granted to the Underwriters over-allotment options exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time until the earlier of (i) the 30th day following the closing date of the Offering, and (ii) the Termination Time (as defined below) or the Debenture Termination Time (as defined below), as applicable, to purchase up to an additional 886,500 Subscription Receipts and up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions as the Equity Offering and the Debenture Offering, respectively, to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes. Any exercise of over-allotment options, in whole or in part, will reduce the draw on the credit facility at the closing of the Acquisition.
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to automatically receive, without payment of any additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder, one common share of Advantage (each, a “Common Share”) upon closing of the Acquisition.
The proceeds from the sale of the Subscription Receipts (the “Escrowed Proceeds”) will be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as subscription receipt agent (the “Subscription Receipt Agent”). If (i) by 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on July 31, 2024; (a) an escrow release notice and direction (the “Escrow Release Notice and Direction”) is not delivered to the Subscription Receipt Agent prior to such time; or (b) an Escrow Release Notice and Direction has been delivered to the Subscription Receipt Agent prior to such time, but the Escrowed Proceeds are subsequently returned to the Subscription Receipt Agent and no further Escrow Release Notice and Direction is delivered to the Subscription Receipt Agent prior to such time; (ii) the definitive agreement for the Acquisition is terminated; (iii) the Corporation gives notice to TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, on behalf of the Underwriters, that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition; or (iv) the Corporation announces to the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition (each, a “Termination Event” and the time of the earliest of such Termination Event to occur, the “Termination Time” and the date on which such Termination Time occurs, the “Termination Date”), the Subscription Receipt Agent will pay to each holder of Subscription Receipts, no earlier than the third business day following the Termination Date, an amount per Subscription Receipt equal to the issue price in respect of such Subscription Receipt, plus such holder’s proportionate share of any interest and other income received or credited on the investment of the Escrowed Proceeds between the Closing Date and the Termination Date.
The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum from the Closing Date, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year, commencing December 31, 2024. The initial maturity date of the Debentures will be the Debenture Termination Date (as defined below) (the “Initial Maturity Date”), which will be no later than July 31, 2024. Upon closing of the Acquisition, the Initial Maturity Date will be automatically extended to June 30, 2029 (the “Final Maturity Date”). Provided that the maturity date for the Debentures is extended to the Final Maturity Date, the Debentures will be convertible at the option of the holder into Common Shares at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on the earliest of: (i) the last business day immediately prior to the Final Maturity Date, and (ii) the last business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Corporation for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price of $14.58 per Common Share (the “Conversion Price”), being a ratio of 68.5871 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, subject to adjustment in certain events to be described in the trust indenture to be entered into by the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada governing the Debentures.
If: (i) the closing of the Acquisition does not occur by 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on July 31, 2024; (ii) the definitive agreement for the Acquisition is terminated; (iii) the Corporation gives notice to TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, on behalf of the Underwriters, that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition; or (iv) the Corporation announces to the public that it does not intend to proceed with the Acquisition (each, a “Debenture Termination Event” and the time of the earliest of such Debenture Termination Event to occur, the “Debenture Termination Time” and the date on which such Debenture Termination Time occurs, the “Debenture Termination Date”), the maturity date of the Debentures will remain the Initial Maturity Date and the holders shall be entitled to receive the principal amount of the Debentures at par together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon.
It is a condition of closing that the Subscription Receipts, the Debentures, the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipts and the Common Shares to be issued upon conversion, redemption or maturity of the Debentures be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The Common Shares currently trade on the TSX under the symbol “AAV”.
The Subscription Receipts and the Debentures will be offered in all provinces of Canada (excluding Québec) by way of a prospectus supplement to Advantage’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2024 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) to be filed on June 12, 2024 (the “Prospectus Supplement”). In addition, the Subscription Receipts and the Debentures may be offered in the United States in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and applicable state securities laws.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor may any securities referred to herein be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offered Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Access to the Base Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendments to the documents are provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a base shelf prospectus, a prospectus supplement and any amendment to the documents. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus, the corresponding Prospectus Supplement (when filed) and any amendments to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from TD Securities Inc. at 1625 Tech Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5P5 Attention: Symcor, NPM, or by telephone at (289) 360-2009 or by email at sdcconfirms@td.com, by providing such contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement (when filed) and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.
Advisors
TD Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor on the Acquisition. Scotiabank is acting as strategic advisor on the Acquisition.
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP is acting as legal counsel to Advantage with respect to the Acquisition, the revised credit facilities and the Offering. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Advantage with respect to the Offering. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the Underwriters with respect to the Offering.
National Bank Financial and RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to the vendor.