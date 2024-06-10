Cardinal Energy Ltd. announces monthly dividend for June and the release of our 2023 ESG Report

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2024) – Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ) (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) confirms that our June dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Cardinal has released our 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG“) Report today, which outlines our commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, setting out our initiatives and outlining our progress in providing sustainable production, positive environmental performance and top tier shareholder returns. Our corporate focus in 2024 on strategic growth, initiation of a greenfield steam assisted gravity drainage project, asset retirement, continued CO2 sequestration, emission reduction projects and community involvement provide us with a strong foundation to maintain and strengthen our overall ESG performance. The ESG Report is available on the Cardinal website at www.cardinalenergy.ca.