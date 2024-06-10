Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. announces extension of credit facilities

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) (“Peyto” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it finalized an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend its $1 billion revolving operating facility (the “Revolving Facility”) and its amortizing term facility (the “Term Facility”). The maturity dates of the Revolving Facility and the Term Facility have been extended to October 13, 2027, and October 13, 2026, respectively, from October 13, 2025. The amended Term Facility maintains the same $14.5 million per quarter amortization schedule but removes the $72.5 million lump-sum payment that was due on October 13, 2025, in the prior agreement.

The credit facilities amendment, along with Peyto’s long-term notes, provides the Company with a strong liquidity position to execute its business plan over the next three years.