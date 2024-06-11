New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 10 Fabrication Welder (Journeyman or 3rd year Apprentice) Roska DBO Red Deer
Jun. 10 Field Operator (local 4/3 or 5/2) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 7 Operations Technical Lead PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jun. 7 Sourcing Specialist (Materials & Services) PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jun. 7 Field Operator Roska DBO Beaverlodge
Jun. 6 Oil Battery Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 5 Labourer Strike Group Whitecourt
Jun. 5 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Whitecourt
Jun. 5 Pipefitting Foreperson Strike Group Whitecourt
Jun. 5 Site Coordinator Roska DBO Calgary
Jun. 5 CAD Designer Roska DBO Calgary

