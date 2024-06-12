US energy sector deals accelerate in quest for reserves

The total value of deals in January and February hit the highest level since the first quarter of 2017 when $68 billion worth of deals were announced, and is also more than double that announced in the first quarter of 2023. Deals involving U.S. shale firms represented more than 80% of the total value, analytics firm Enverus has said.
In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies.
Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year:
|Announcement Date
|Target
|Acquirer
|Deal value (in $)
|Deal type
|Closing date
|June 12
|Unit of Ameredev II
|Matador Resources
|1.91 bln
|Cash
|Q3, 2024
|June 10
|Diamond Offshore Drilling
|Noble Corp
|1.59 bln
|Cash and stock
|Q1, 2025
|May 29
|Marathon Oil
|ConocoPhillips
|22.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q4, 2024
|May 28
|WTG Midstream
|Energy Transfer
|3.25 bln
|Cash and stock
|Q3, 2024
|May 16
|SilverBow Resources
|Crescent Energy
|2.1 bln
|Cash and stock
|End of Q3, 2024
|April 2
|ChampionX
|SLB
|7.8 bln
|All-stock
|End of 2024
|March 11
|Equitrans Midstream
|EQT Corp
|5.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q4, 2024
|February 21
|Enerplus Corp
|Chord Energy
|3.84 bln
|Cash and stock
|Mid 2024
|February 12
|Endeavor Energy
|Diamondback Energy
|26 bln
|Cash and stock
|Q4, 2024
|January 22
|NuStar Energy
|Sunoco
|7.3 bln
|All-stock
|Deal closed
|January 15
|QuarterNorth Energy
|Talos Energy
|1.29 bln
|Cash and stock
|Deal closed
|January 11
|Southwestern Energy
|Chesapeake Energy
|7.4 bln
|All-stock
|Second half, 2024
|January 7
|Aera Energy Resources
|California Resources
|2.1 bln
|All-stock
|Second half, 2024
|January 4
|Callon Petroleum
|APA Corp
|4.5 bln
|All-stock
|Deal closed
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy, Sourasis Bose, Tanay Dhumal, Vallari Srivastava and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)