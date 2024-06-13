Bridging The Gap Between Long-term E&P Outlook and Energy Services: How AI Is Changing The Identification of New Revenue Growth Opportunities In The Services Sector

While E&Ps remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of North American commodity markets, there appears to be a gap in the energy services sector, where revenue outlooks have subsided. How can this gap be bridged with longer sales cycles, especially with high-value accounts from mid- to large-cap E&Ps, in an increasingly competitive market?

Several leading energy services companies have looked to the astounding growth in the use of artificial intelligence-based sales tools, and while not everyone loves the new dependence on AI, there’s no denying the impact it’s having on all areas of business.

By leveraging predictive insights, these companies have been able to generate early deal flow on upcoming drilling, completions, facilities and operations more effectively and efficiently using fewer resources, giving them the ability to outsell their competition.

So, how exactly are these companies using AI in their sales?

Identifying In-Market Opportunities First

This early detection of revenue opportunities throughout the entire project lifecycle has been fundamental to winning high-value, long-term accounts. This creates a one-step-ahead sales pipeline with a competitive advantage over other vendors.

AI-based tools (like EnergyIQ from ActiveIQ) can provide sales teams critical intelligence and real-time notifications on in-market accounts based on operations activities of E&Ps. By connecting this data to other behavioural buy signals and firmographics of the most qualified prospects, a clear go-to-market strategy can be achieved.

Predictive Lead Scoring & Limiting Time on Unqualified Prospects

With predictive analytics, leads can be scored by their level of purchase intent and potential to become sales opportunities. Teams can quickly identify and target which prospects to focus their attention on so that limited resources are only executing warm calls, not cold ones.

Nurturing Relationships with Decision Makers

AI enables an adaptive and data-driven strategy in identifying potential leads in product- or service-specific markets, as well as the key decision-makers within those target accounts (E.g. the drilling & completions managers in the target organization). With the help of Account-Based sales & marketing platforms, a high-resolution lead identity can be made, and an emphasis can be placed on building relationships with these key decision-makers. AI-driven Account-Based sales and marketing platforms help to identify and engage these decision-makers through personalized and targeted outreach, at the perfect time.

These are just a few of the ways companies are leveraging AI in their sales, but that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. Artificial intelligence is becoming pervasive in all aspects of the sales process, and companies need to take the leap to start using it or get left behind. If you’re ready to explore how AI can help outsell your competition, ActiveIQ is here to help.

