Avila Energy Corporation announces a private placement offering of up to $2,400,000 and shares for debt transactions

Calgary, Alberta, June 14, 2024 – TheNewswire – Avila Energy Corporation (“Avila” or the “Company” or “Avila Energy”), trading symbol, (CSE: VIK, OTCM: PTRVF and FRA:6HG0), is pleased to announce a private placement offering of up to $2,400,000 (the “Private Placement”). The Company also intends to issue shares to settle some outstanding debt (the “Debt Settlement”).

Private Placement Offering

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 80,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,400,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) in the share capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months following the closing. The Company may proceed to close in multiple tranches.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Private Placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and applicable securities legislation.

Certain insiders of the Corporation may acquire Units in the Private Placement. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities law.

Debt Settlement Transactions

The Company also intends to settle outstanding debt of up to $600,000 with various arm’s length service providers for legal fees, marketing services, social media account development and vegetation control by way of issuance of up to 20,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.03 per Common Share.

The securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month-and-one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities law, where applicable.

ABOUT AVILA ENERGY CORPORATION

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK’), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company’s long-term vision is to achieve through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration, an established path towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions and continues to work towards becoming a vertically integrated Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company’s goals are to be achieved by focusing on the application of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques in combination with the delivery of Direct-to Consumer energy sales to both residential and commercial consumers.

For further information, please contact:

Leonard B. Van Betuw, President & Chief Executive Officer,

Peter Nesveda, VP, Investor Relations, International, or

Lars Glimhagen, Chief Financial Officer of Avila Energy Corporation

Emails:

Leonard B. Van Betuw: leonard.v@avilaenergy.com

Peter Nesveda: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au

Lars Glimhagen: lars.g@avilaenergy.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard B. Van Betuw

President & CEO

Contact phone number: (403) 451-2786 Ext 201