Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count bumps up to 157

Canada’s active rig count came in at 157 this morning, a 7 rig increase compared to last Friday. Albertan rig activity held steady at 99. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 26 to 32, while BC’s active rig count remained at 21. This builds off of a large jump last week, suggesting the spring breakup may be in the rearview mirror.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 93 to 106 between June 7 and June 14. In contrast, the number of gas rigs decreased by 4. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” dropped by 2.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 42.3%, a noteworthy increase from 40.1% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 5, settling at 371.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.