Tamarack Valley Energy announces new Director and declaration of monthly dividend

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rene Amirault to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 14, 2024. Mr. Amirault was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of SECURE Energy Services Inc. (“SECURE“) in March 2007, having served as President until November 2, 2022. Mr. Amirault was elected a director and appointed as Chairman of the Board of SECURE on June 1, 2007 and served as Chairman until July 2, 2021. In May 2024, Rene retired from his role of CEO and accepted the role on the Board of Directors as Vice Chair.
Brian Schmidt (Aakaikkitstaki), President and CEO of Tamarack comment: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management team, we are excited to welcome Rene to our Board. We look forward to his expertise and guidance as Tamarack reiterates our commitment to strong governance, strategic execution and stakeholder engagement.”
Tamarack is also pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.0125 per share in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024. This monthly cash dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
