New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 17 Field Operator (14/14, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 17 Facilities Integrity Specialist Johnson Service Group Inc. Calgary
Jun. 14 Electrical Superintendent Strike Group Cold Lake
Jun. 14 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 13 2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Jun. 13 3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Jun. 13 4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Jun. 13 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Cold Lake
Jun. 13 Facilities Integrity Specialist Johnson Service Group Inc. Calgary
Jun. 12 Sr.Engineer Projects Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 11 QA/QC Inspector – Level 1 Strike Group Edson
Jun. 11 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer