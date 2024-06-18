New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 17
|Field Operator (14/14, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 17
|Facilities Integrity Specialist
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Calgary
|Jun. 14
|Electrical Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jun. 14
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 13
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jun. 13
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jun. 13
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jun. 13
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Cold Lake
|Jun. 13
|Facilities Integrity Specialist
|Johnson Service Group Inc.
|Calgary
|Jun. 12
|Sr.Engineer Projects
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 11
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 1
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jun. 11
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer