OTG Oilfield Equipment Ltd. June Inventory

OTG Oilfield Equipment is excited to announce the launch of our new website. This website will allow for an even greater customer experience, ensuring you as the customer have the most positive buying experience with OTG possible. Our immersive new interface will simplify the buying process and make it easier for our customers to find the products they need to keep their business moving forward.
OTG Oilfield Equipment has the following equipment for sale located in Red Deer;
New** 60” x 16’ 1440 PSI Sour Separator
36″ x 8′ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator Package (Reconditioned)
30″ x 10′ 1440 PSI Sour Separator (Reconditioned)
Used 42″ x 15′ 1340 PSI Sour Separator Package
Unused 1.5 MMBTU Lineheater
54″ x 14’ 1350psi Sour Horizontal Separator
New** 24″ x 7’6″ 1440psi Sour Vertical Separator
24″ x 10′ 1440psi Sweet Vertical Separator 3 Phase
New** 48” x 20’ 720 PSI Sweetener Package
All equipment is available for immediate sale.
For any information please contact Greg Cairns at (780)-806-8700 or greg@otg.ca