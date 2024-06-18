OTG Oilfield Equipment Ltd. June Inventory

OTG Oilfield Equipment is excited to announce the launch of our new website. This website will allow for an even greater customer experience, ensuring you as the customer have the most positive buying experience with OTG possible. Our immersive new interface will simplify the buying process and make it easier for our customers to find the products they need to keep their business moving forward.

OTG Oilfield Equipment has the following equipment for sale located in Red Deer;

New** 60” x 16’ 1440 PSI Sour Separator

View OTG-1094 here

36″ x 8′ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator Package (Reconditioned)

View OTG #1403 Here

30″ x 10′ 1440 PSI Sour Separator (Reconditioned)

View OTG #1406 Here

Used 42″ x 15′ 1340 PSI Sour Separator Package

View OTG #1401 Here

Unused 1.5 MMBTU Lineheater

View OTG #1478 Here

54″ x 14’ 1350psi Sour Horizontal Separator

View OTG #1355 Here

New** 24″ x 7’6″ 1440psi Sour Vertical Separator

View OTG #1245 Here

24″ x 10′ 1440psi Sweet Vertical Separator 3 Phase

View OTG #1184 Here

New** 48” x 20’ 720 PSI Sweetener Package

View OTG-1316 here

All equipment is available for immediate sale.

For any information please contact Greg Cairns at (780)-806-8700 or greg@otg.ca